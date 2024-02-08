 Great Internet Cookie Crumble Will Leave Risky Morsels | Tech News
Home Tech News Great Internet Cookie Crumble Will Leave Risky Morsels

Great Internet Cookie Crumble Will Leave Risky Morsels

The little data files that helped companies stalk users around the web are vanishing. But that doesn’t mean a return to privacy.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Feb 08 2024, 07:12 IST
laptop
Cookies will disappear this year, though a problem solved may be a problem caused. (Pixabay)
laptop
Cookies will disappear this year, though a problem solved may be a problem caused. (Pixabay)

Thanks to the humble cookie, our favorite websites can remember us, greeting our return visits like a conscientious barista. But also thanks to these small files, some egregious privacy abuses have occurred. Cookies will disappear this year, though a problem solved may be a problem caused.

The cookie, invented by a 23-year-old Netscape engineer 30 years ago, was initially intended to act as an identifier so users didn't have to keep logging in. It has long been co-opted, however, by the advertising industry as a way to snoop on what users are up to. Loading even the most basic web page these days means that dozens of tracking cookies are quietly placed on your computer. Suddenly, what had been a quick search for a one-off purchase ignites a frenzy, with every website coordinated in its determination to service what it thinks is your new passion for collecting mattresses or whatever. 

Efforts to curb this tracking — most notably Europe's General Data Protection Regulation — have only worsened the browsing experience. I could be knocked unconscious and still instinctively manage to click “accept all.”

The good news is that cookies are going away. But privacy isn't returning, parts of the web could become even less user friendly, and Google seems poised to gain even more control.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Last month, Google siphoned off 1% of Chrome users and disabled third-party cookies as a test ahead of plans to do the same for all users by the third quarter of this year, pending approval from regulators. Third-party cookies are those placed on your computer by companies not related to the website you're visiting — often (though not exclusively) for the process of tracking your browsing to serve more relevant ads. That's a win-win, advertisers say, but privacy advocates contend this is a gross intrusion that can be used to gather intimate details — such as visits to medical websites — and sell them to the highest bidder. (First-party cookies, like the ones used to remember that users have logged in, are not affected by Google's changes.)

Apple and Mozilla have already taken this step, with the Safari and Firefox browsers respectively, but because of Chrome's market share of browser use — 64% worldwide — the panic for marketers has only now started to set in. It's safe to say the ad industry isn't handling it all that well. The “Great Cookie Crumble,” I've seen it called, as well as “Cookie Apocalypse” and “Cookiegeddon.”

From an advertiser's perspective, or for companies whose business models rely on ad revenue, the panic may be understandable. It's going to become much harder to track people around the internet, turning upside down the way many free sites and services sustain themselves. But the industry will adapt, causing several negative knock-on effects.

The end of cookies doesn't mean advertisers and data brokers are going to give up harvesting data. A hint at a post-cookie future can be found with Amazon's deal, reported Monday, with UK-based publisher Reach, owner of many titles, most famously the tabloid Daily Mirror and OK! magazine. Amazon, whose ad business is projected to bring in more than $55 billion in revenue this year, will pay Reach an undisclosed sum to gain access to data about what articles a person reads, using these insights to target ads.

That deal can be expected to be the first of many now that advertising companies and publishers know Google, after some dithering, is serious about its cookie depreciation plan. What users can expect is a degraded browsing experience as more sites force people to sign up just to read free articles so they can be identified and packaged for ad targeting. It risks turning publication websites, already some of the most clogged sites on the web, into an even deeper usability quagmire. Loading some of these sites already makes devices run hot enough to fry an egg — I dread to think what kind of pop-up-ridden mess readers will need to wade through soon.

Google, for its part, is offering other ways to fill in the gaps. Its Privacy Sandbox is a suite of tools website builders can use to make up for the lost functionality. For example, Google has been busy classifying 50,000 of the most popular websites (and will use machine learning to classify the rest) to infer what broad topics a person is interested in, such as “football” or “gardening.” This data — stored locally on the person's device — can be used by website owners to run targeted ads. 

Privacy rights campaigners such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation have serious misgivings about Google's efforts to “reinvent” the cookie by putting in place what it sees as equally dangerous workarounds. They warn that, when cross-referenced, the new tools could reveal more data on a user's browsing habits than the cookie ever did. “Google, please don't do this,” it concluded.

The concern is justified. While the demise of cookies may feel like a step forward for privacy, think again. This is Google we're talking about. Or, more to the point, this is the internet. Ads and data are its lifeblood. You're still for sale, and the Cookie Apocalypse won't change that.

Also, read these top stories today:

More Than Just Chip Power! Nvidia and Cisco are teaming up to make it easier for corporations to build their own AI computing infrastructure. Cisco will offer Nvidia-based equipment along with its networking gear. Find out more here.

Bluesky Social Goes Public! After a year of staying in the invite-only phase, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's decentralized social media platform Bluesky Social has opened for the public. Dive in here.

Apple Defeats AliveCor Suit! A US District Judge has ruled that the iPhone maker won't have to face a lawsuit alleging its watch copied heart-monitoring technology from a Khosla Ventures LLC-backed startup, AliveCor. Read all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 07:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
FTC Dings Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Layoffs in Court
GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets