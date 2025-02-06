Grok AI chatbot app is now coming to Android- Here’s everything you need to know

Elon Musk's xAI recently rolled out a standalone app for its Grok AI chatbot, which was only available for iOS users. Now, the company is expanding its user base by bringing the app to Android users as well. The Grok app has already been listed on Google Play Store and interested users can pre-register to use the app after its official rollout. Therefore, if you have been using Musk's AI chatbot via the X (formerly Twitter) app, then now you can download the Grok app on Android devices to test the power of the AI chatbot in comparison to other competitors such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and others.

Grok app rolling out to Android users

The recent Google Play Store listing confirms that the Grok app is soon coming to Android as xAI plans to expand its user base apart from the X app or iOS devices. As of now, the app is not available for download. However, interested users can pre-register for the app for its download automatically when it's officially available in the region. As of now, the Grok app will be free to use, and it will also not require users to sign in to the app to experience its features, unlike the competitors.

The expansion move may come to compete with other leading AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. However, these apps have several restrictions and require users to buy a subscription to access the top-end AI model. However, since the Grok is free to use, it may give a greater edge to xAI to attract users. The Grok app includes several advanced features, such as AI-based conversation with the chatbot, image generation, and extract real-time information.

How to download Grok app on Android

Once it is officially rolled out, users can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Grok app:



- Go to the Google Play Store on your Android device.

- Search Grok on the search bar and the app will appear on the screen.

- Now, click on the install button to start the download process.

- Once the app is downloaded, users can easily use the AI chatbot for day-to-day queries.

