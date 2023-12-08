Grok rolled out to all X Premium+ subscribers in the US; Know all about Elon Musk's AI chatbot

Over the last few years, billionaire Elon Musk has been one of the most vocal voices, alerting us against the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). Despite this, Musk himself has an AI startup venture called xAI, which has recently developed a conversational AI chatbot called Grok. This AI chatbot has been integrated into X (formerly Twitter). While it was only available to a select few early access users, Musk has now announced that Grok will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers in the US.

Grok available in the US

In an X post, Musk said, “Grok AI (beta) is now rolled out to all 𝕏 Premium+ subscribers in the US. There will be many issues at first, but expect rapid improvement almost every day. Your feedback is much appreciated.”

Users can find Grok in the side menu on web, iOS, and Android. Musk further revealed that it will be available to all English users in about a week. After the completion of the English rollout, Grok will be released in Japanese as Musk said that it is its next priority, stating that Japan is the “2nd biggest user base”. It is expected to be rolled out in other languages by 2024.

What is Grok?

Grok is a conversational AI chatbot developed by billionaire Elon Musk's xAI. It was announced on November 4, with Musk revealing that “Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!” Grok answers spicy questions that are often rejected by most other AI systems, and it does so with humour and wit. This chatbot can hold branched conversations which users can navigate between.

Moreover, Grok also allows the user to rewrite any part of its output as if it were the original response of the AI chatbot. Unlike most AI chatbots that use OpenAI's GPT, Grok is built on xAI's own LLM called Grok-1. According to the company, it can outperform GPT-3.5 and other comparable AI models.

Being integrated into X, Grok also has real-time knowledge of the world through the platform. Musk claims that this gives Grok a “massive advantage over other models”.

It is important to note that Grok is still in its beta stage, and further improvements and features are expected to be introduced by Musk's xAI in the future.