Guard your phone number: 3 Steps to foil scammers and shield yourself online

In the digital age, safeguarding your personal data has never been more critical as there is so much more to lose, from money to private photos and other data. But did you know that, among the most vulnerable pieces of information is your phone number, especially when it comes to online scams. Here's a proactive strategy to ensure that your phone number stays out of the wrong hands.

Fortify Your Online Presence

By following these three steps (via 9to5Mac), you can significantly enhance the security of your phone number:

1. Clean Up Unnecessary Apps: Some applications request access to your phone number, potentially making it susceptible to data breaches. Dispose of apps you no longer use or those with questionable security practices.

2. Review Social Media Profiles: Verify that your social media profiles do not publicly display your phone number. Adjust privacy settings to restrict who can view your contact information.

3. Scrutinize Company Sites: Revisit websites where you might have shared your phone number, particularly those where you purchase goods or services. Either remove your phone number or update your preferences to limit its visibility.

An Extra Layer of Protection with Incogni

Consider subscribing to an online data removal service like Incogni, designed to help users eliminate sensitive information from various broker types, even those pesky People Search Sites that scammers often exploit to find unprotected phone numbers.

Benefits of Incogni

Developed by the cybersecurity firm Surf Shark, Incogni takes care of the complex removal procedures demanded by data companies. Its automated personal information removal service targets the data that brokers value most, initiating a cascade of opt-out requests on your behalf.

Incogni also handles the intricacies of extra data broker interactions, sparing you the hassle of dealing with rejection appeals. Its approach resets the process every three months, ensuring your data remains out of circulation.

From thwarting identity theft to staying ahead of fraud calls, Incogni provides comprehensive coverage against these digital threats. As the landscape of online security evolves, innovative tools like Incogni offer peace of mind in an interconnected world.