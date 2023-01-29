Gurugram woman duped of Rs. 1 lakh in cyber scam

A Gurugram woman was allegedly duped of Rs. 1 lakh in a cyber crime, police said on Saturday.

On January 21, Madhvi Dutta got a message on her mobile phone that read: "Dear User Your HDFC Account will be closed today click here on the link, your PAN card number from a mobile number."

Dutta in her complaint to police said, she clicked the link and punched in the details on the page that it led to and immediately got an OTP.

"As soon as I entered the OTP, ₹1 lakh was deducted from my account. I called the cyber helpline 1930 several times but did not connect and finally moved to the cyber portal and lodged the complaint," said Gupta in her online complaint.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC at Cyber Crime, East Police Station on Friday.

"An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway," ASI Manoj Kumar, the investigating officer, said.