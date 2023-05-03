Home Tech News Hackers promise AI, install malware instead

Hackers promise AI, install malware instead

  • Meta on Wednesday warned that hackers are using the promise of generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT to trick people into installing malicious code on devices.

By:AFP
| Updated on: May 03 2023, 23:06 IST
AI-powered Bing now on SwiftKey! Skype, Microsoft Start, Microsoft Edge get updates too
Bing
1/5 The SwiftKey mobile app now has access to AI-powered Bing features in three ways – search, chat, and tone changer. (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 After receiving the update, the Bing icon will appear above the keyboard. By clicking on it, you can select the specific feature you want to use: Chat, Tone, or Search. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
3/5 Chat functionality is for more detailed queries, while Tone feature can help you communicate more effectively by using AI to customize your in-progress text to fit any situation. The Search functionality can quickly let you search the web from your keyboard, without switching apps. (Bloomberg)
image caption
4/5 Apart from these, the translator functionality in the mobile Bing app now offers alternative masculine and feminine translations when translating from English to Spanish, French, or Italian. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Bing
5/5 Bing in Skype access is expanding, so that everyone in a group chat can now chat with the new Bing. Only one person in the group needs to have access to the preview. (AP)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
A screen displaying the logo of ChatGPT, the conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. (AFP)

Meta on Wednesday warned that hackers are using the promise of generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT to trick people into installing malicious code on devices.

Over the course of the past month, security analysts with the social-media giant have found malicious software posing as ChatGPT or similar AI tools, chief information security officer Guy Rosen said in a briefing.

"The latest wave of malware campaigns have taken notice of generative AI technology that's been capturing people's imagination and everyone's excitement," Rosen said.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, often shares what it learns with industry peers and others in the cyber defense community.

Meta has seen "threat actors" hawk internet browser extensions that promise generative AI capabilities but contain malicious software designed to infect devices, according to Rosen.

In general, it is common for hackers to bait their traps with attention-grabbing developments, tricking people into clicking on booby-trapped web links or downloading programs that steal data.

"We've seen this across other topics that are popular, such as crypto scams fueled by the immense interest in digital currency," Rosen said.

"From a bad actor's perspective, ChatGPT is the new crypto."

Meta has found and blocked more than a thousand web addresses that are touted as promising ChatGPT-like tools but are actually traps set by hackers, according to the tech firm's security team.

Meta has yet to see generative AI used as more than bait by hackers, but is bracing for the inevitability that it will be used as a weapon, Rosen said.

"Generative AI holds great promise and bad actors know it, so we should all be very vigilant to stay safe," Rosen said.

At the same time, Meta teams are working on ways to use generative AI to defend against hackers and deceitful online influence campaigns.

"We have teams that are already thinking through how (generative AI) could be abused, and the defenses we need to put in place to counter that," Meta head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in the briefing.

“We're preparing for that.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 May, 23:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets