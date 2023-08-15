Home Tech News Happy Independence Day 2023: India's tech journey over the last 23 years

Happy Independence Day 2023: India's tech journey over the last 23 years

On the 77th Independence Day of India, we take a look at the key tech milestones India has reached in the 21st century.

By: AKASH DUTTA
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 16:32 IST
Chandrayaan-3
Know all the major technology milestones of India since the year 2000. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3
Know all the major technology milestones of India since the year 2000. (PTI)

“In the 21st century of India, we have two things in plenty: Data and Technology. These can take India's science to new heights. Data analysis is rapidly moving ahead. It helps in converting information into insight and analysis into actionable knowledge,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 108th Indian Science Congress on January 3, 2023. And while the statement looks forward to the future at the things the nation can achieve, it also acknowledges the foundation India has built since the year 2000 to come to this stage today. In fact, India reached some of its biggest milestones in this period. On the 77th Independence Day, we take a look at India's journey of tech advancement in the 21st century.

But before we get into the list, one particularly important date, shortly before 2000 has to be mentioned. The date was May 11, 1998, when India successfully tested five nuclear bombs underground in Pokhran, Rajasthan. These tests, titled ‘Pokhran-II', established India as a nuclear power and later, this date was observed as National Technology Day.

Chandrayaan-I

Chandrayaan-I was India's first-ever mission to the moon, and it highlighted an ambition the country had not shown earlier — to explore space. On October 22, 2008, the mission was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. With this mission, the aim was not to land on Moon, but rather hover around it to deliver chemical, photogeologic, and mineralogical mapping to ISRO.

The original mission was planned for 2 years but after 312 days, ISRO lost contact with the spacecraft due to multiple technical issues. However, since the mission achieved 95 percent of its planned objectives, it was declared a success.

The arrival of 4G

In the world of 5G, we don't really think too much about 4G internet, however, on April 10, 2012, when the 4G spectrum was first launched, it was a massively big deal. Prior to its launch, 3G limited the way people used the internet. While it was still sufficient for sending emails, normal web browsing, and low-resolution video streaming, there wasn't much else to do. But once 4G arrived at the scene, it quickly changed how we used this technology.

Internet-based phone calls became a reality, a wide range of smartphone apps started coming out, online delivery, booking a cab, making a reservation, and real-time tracking of your packages were possible, and in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic came, it also helped students stay connected to the classrooms and allowed professionals to be able to work from home.

Mars Orbiter Mission (also known as Mangalyaan)

With Chandrayaan-I, India displayed its capabilities in space exploration, but it was the Mangalyaan mission that made the world acknowledge the nation's capabilities when it came to space tech. India launched its first-ever interplanetary mission on November 5, 2013, to study Mars' topography, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere. The mission made many scientific breakthroughs, but it was also lauded for its cost-effectiveness as the entire mission budget was just Rs. 450 crores (roughly $73 million back then).

Startup India Program

The government was taking major strides in tech advancement followed by big corporations that came and established its legacy in the 1900s. However, to truly democratize technology and accelerate its growth, it was important to foster a system that allowed anyone to enter and innovate with the help of existing infrastructure. And that is exactly what the government did with the Startup India Program which was launched on January 16, 2016. Its aim was to develop an ecosystem to encourage indigenous scientific, technological and innovative development in India.

According to information by PIB, India has as many as 52,391 startups in the country as of 2021. And we have reaped big benefits from it. In 2015, India ranked at 81st position in the Global Innovation Index of 130 countries. But in 2022, India climbed to the 40th position.

UPI

The year 2016 was not only important for the startup ecosystem but also for a massive digital transformation of how Indian citizens transacted financially. UPI, or Unified Payment Interface, was launched on April 11, 2016, under the guidance of RBI, and NCPI was made the primary body to both develop it and enforce its regulations.

This greatly reduced the reliance on carrying cash for transactions everywhere, as well as secured small transactions that were now taking place through digital infrastructure. According to Statista, UPI transactions in India were calculated to be worth over 14.7 trillion Indian rupees as of June 2023.

But the journey is far from over. As India heads into the second half of 2023, we are entering a world of artificial intelligence, 5G, and even 6G, internet connectivity, and optimism to successfully land on the Moon through the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The nation is just getting started.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 16:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets