    Trending News

    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Have WiFi, but internet still running SLOW? Are you at fault?

    Have WiFi, but internet still running SLOW? Are you at fault?

    If your WiFi connection is not offering high speed internet, here are the things you may be doing wrong. Check it now.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 18:15 IST
    WiFi
    Know why your internet can run slow even after WiFi connection. (Pixabay)
    WiFi
    Know why your internet can run slow even after WiFi connection. (Pixabay)

    Life without internet- how difficult it is even to imagine! In the era of 5G connectivity, slow internet will definitely annoy people. The Internet is required for almost everything-from making online payments, shopping, to studying or doing official work. Imagine, you are in the middle of something important and your internet is running slow. It not only annoys you, it also delays your work.

    Though you can work with the data pack you have on your sim card, having WiFi will make your work much faster and easier. But if you are a WiFi user, and think that having WiFi connection from a good server will lower the chances of slow internet, you need to think again. The speed of the internet depends on several factors. Here are some of the points you need to take care of or check if you have a WiFi connection and your internet speed is slow.

    Things to check when internet speed is slow

    Check the modem: Generally, whenever we face slow internet connectivity, the first thing we check or make changes to is the router. However, you actually need to check the modem, not the router. It can be known that a modem is a device which connects your home network to the internet service provider. While a router is something which forwards data packets between computer networks.

    You need to check the positioning of your modem too. Check if there is no interference from heavy objects, and walls. Changing the location of the modem and bringing it closer to your electronic device can make some difference in the speed of the internet.

    You also need to check for updates. If your device has pending updates or if some updates are taking place at the backend, it may lead to slower internet. You can click on remind me later to avoid such situations and can update your device in your free time.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 18:14 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE