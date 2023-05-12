Home Tech News Historic! The Beatles hit the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify, a week after Miley Cyrus' Flowers

Historic! The Beatles hit the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify, a week after Miley Cyrus' Flowers

The Beatles have made history once again as "Here Comes the Sun," one of their iconic hits, sung by the late George Harrison, surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 13:16 IST
Six things to know about Huawei’s new Band 6
Huawei Band 6 comes in Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, and Forest Green colour options.
1/6 Huawei Band 6 comes in Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, and Forest Green colour options. (Huawei )
image caption
2/6 It comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution. (Huawei)
image caption
3/6 It features 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor) and optical heart rate sensor. It is also 5 ATM water-resistant.  (Huawei)
image caption
4/6 Huawei Band 6 is said to deliver up to two weeks of battery life on typical usage. (Huawei )
image caption
5/6 You can also complete daily rings for your fitness goals. It features steps, exercise time, and standing up time Hours Active, Moderate-to-high Intensity Activity. (Huawei)
image caption
6/6 The wearable supports up to 96 different exercise modes. (Huawei)
The Beatles
View all Images
The Beatles' 'Here Comes the Sun' joins billion streams club on Spotify. (AP)

The Beatles have made history once again as "Here Comes the Sun," one of their iconic hits, sun by the late George Harrison, surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify. This achievement marks the first Beatles song to reach this milestone on the streaming platform.

"Here Comes the Sun," written by George Harrison and featured on the Beatles' "Abbey Road" album, became the 406th track to join Spotify's prestigious Billions Club. Previously, Drake held the title as the first artist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify with his hit "One Dance" from the album "Views" in 2016.

With Spotify's rapid growth, songs can accumulate massive streaming numbers in a short span of time. Just last week, Miley Cyrus' track "Flowers," released in January, became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams.

Tricia Rice, Spotify's lead for label and music partnerships, expressed admiration for The Beatles' success to USA Today. The bande members wer Johne Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

“As of March 31, 2023, Spotify boasts 210 million paying subscribers, having reached the milestone of 100 million subscribers in 2019. Noting their remarkable catalog and enduring popularity among both existing and new generations of fans.“

The band's music, with over 30 million monthly listeners, will continue to resonate for many more decades, Rice added

Here are the top ten most-streamed songs on Spotify as per ‘Diario AS' reports:

1. The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights': 3.57 billion

2. Ed Sheeran, 'Shape of You': 3.47 billion

3. Tones And I, 'Dance Monkey': 2.85 billion

4. Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved': 2.77 billion

5. Post Malone, 'rockstar' (feat. 21 Savage): 2.66 billion

6. Post Malone, 'Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse': 2.65 billion

7. Drake f. Wizkid and Kyla, 'One Dance': 2.62 billion

8. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, 'Stay': 2.54 billion

9. The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, 'Closer': 2.53 billion

10. Imagine Dragons, 'Believer': 2.49 billion

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 May, 12:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets