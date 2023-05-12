Historic! The Beatles hit the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify, a week after Miley Cyrus' Flowers

The Beatles have made history once again as "Here Comes the Sun," one of their iconic hits, sun by the late George Harrison, surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify. This achievement marks the first Beatles song to reach this milestone on the streaming platform.

"Here Comes the Sun," written by George Harrison and featured on the Beatles' "Abbey Road" album, became the 406th track to join Spotify's prestigious Billions Club. Previously, Drake held the title as the first artist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify with his hit "One Dance" from the album "Views" in 2016.

With Spotify's rapid growth, songs can accumulate massive streaming numbers in a short span of time. Just last week, Miley Cyrus' track "Flowers," released in January, became the fastest song in Spotify history to reach 1 billion streams.

Tricia Rice, Spotify's lead for label and music partnerships, expressed admiration for The Beatles' success to USA Today. The bande members wer Johne Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

“As of March 31, 2023, Spotify boasts 210 million paying subscribers, having reached the milestone of 100 million subscribers in 2019. Noting their remarkable catalog and enduring popularity among both existing and new generations of fans.“

The band's music, with over 30 million monthly listeners, will continue to resonate for many more decades, Rice added

Here are the top ten most-streamed songs on Spotify as per ‘Diario AS' reports:

1. The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights': 3.57 billion

2. Ed Sheeran, 'Shape of You': 3.47 billion

3. Tones And I, 'Dance Monkey': 2.85 billion

4. Lewis Capaldi, 'Someone You Loved': 2.77 billion

5. Post Malone, 'rockstar' (feat. 21 Savage): 2.66 billion

6. Post Malone, 'Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse': 2.65 billion

7. Drake f. Wizkid and Kyla, 'One Dance': 2.62 billion

8. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, 'Stay': 2.54 billion

9. The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, 'Closer': 2.53 billion

10. Imagine Dragons, 'Believer': 2.49 billion