Home Tech News How to use Slack app effectively to boost your productivity to a higher level

How to use Slack app effectively to boost your productivity to a higher level

Slack has emerged as a powerful tool to streamline communication and collaboration within teams.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 19 2023, 07:16 IST
Interested in astronomy? Explore space, just check out these 5 apps
Meteor Shower
1/5 PhotoPills: This app contains stargazing, calculator, and map and lets you know when celestial events are happening so you do not miss the sign. This app is perfect for users who chase mind-blowing celestial views or astrophotographers. (Unsplash)
Geminids
2/5 Night Sky 11: This lets you point your device to the constellations, galaxies and others and provides you information about the spottings. It also contains a star library and interactive solar system map. (Jeff Dai/TWAN/NASA)
NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
3/5 Sky Map: This app provides users with a live view of objects in the night sky. It also has a feature that let users see past skies and how the sky will look in future. (Petr Horalek / Institute of Physics in Opava)
Venus and Jupiter
4/5 Solar Walk 2: This astronomy app provides a captivating exploration of the sun and the solar system. This app is known for its time travel feature which portrays how celestial objects travel in space. (Image Credit & Copyright: Giovanni Tumino)
Red auroras
5/5 SkyWiki: This app provides an intuitive sky map with information about celestial objects. It also gives information about the upcoming celestial events.  (Paul Carlsen)
Slack
View all Images
Slack has become an indispensable platform for modern workplaces because of its effective interface. (AFP)

In today's fast-paced business environment, maximizing productivity and enhancing communication is essential for success. Slack, a versatile messaging app designed for businesses, has emerged as a powerful tool to streamline communication and collaboration within teams. With its effective interface and customizable features, Slack has become an indispensable platform for modern workplaces. Here are some tips to help you use Slack effectively and increase productivity:

Create Keyword Notifications: 

Managing multiple channels can be overwhelming, leading to missed important updates. To tackle this, set up keyword notifications. You can mute less relevant channels and configure notifications to alert you only when specific keywords or terms are mentioned. This way, you will stay informed about relevant discussions without being inundated with notifications.

Schedule Meetings: 

Jumping between different tools can be time-consuming and disrupt your workflow. Slack simplifies scheduling meetings by allowing you to integrate calendar apps. With this feature, you can schedule and manage meetings within Slack itself, minimizing distractions and maximizing efficiency.

Integrate Emails with Slack: 

Group discussions often prove more effective on Slack compared to email, especially when involving multiple recipients. Slack's email integration allows you to receive important emails directly within the platform, enabling seamless collaboration and reducing the need to switch between applications.

Set Reminders: 

Slack's reminder feature is a valuable asset for staying organized and on top of tasks. Whether you're coordinating with colleagues while on vacation or simply need to remember an important task, setting up reminders through slash commands in channels or direct messages ensures that nothing falls through the cracks.

Prioritize Key Contacts and Channels:

 To minimize time spent scrolling and searching for important contacts and channels, utilize the star feature. Star key contacts and channels to have them consistently appear at the top of your list. This convenient organization method ensures that you never miss critical updates or conversations.

Slack has redefined workplace communication and collaboration, offering a plethora of features that can significantly boost productivity. By customizing notifications, integrating emails, utilizing reminders, and organizing contacts effectively, you can transform Slack into a powerful tool that empowers your team to work cohesively and accomplish tasks efficiently. Embrace these tips and unlock the full potential of Slack for a more productive and connected workplace.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Aug, 07:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets