Humane Ai Pin wearable device revealed at Paris Fashion Show; know what this phone-free device offers

Humane Ai Pin wearable device revealed at Paris Fashion Show; know what this phone-free device offers

Paris Fashion Week has become the venue for the unveiling of Humane's stylish Ai Pin, a smart wearable that's set to redefine fashion tech.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 17:45 IST
The stunning ‘Humane Ai Pin’ unveiled at Paris Fashion Week. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

In a mesmerising tech-meets-fashion moment at the Paris Fashion Show, Humane, a startup founded by ex-Apple design and engineering team Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, has revealed its latest creation, the Humane Ai Pin. This was during the roll out of the 2024 Spring Summer show by renowned fashion house Coperni. This wearable device, reminiscent of a combadge, boasts a camera and a screen projector, and it's turning heads for all the right reasons.

The design of the Humane Ai Pin is distinctive, with its camera and projector elegantly raised at an angle within a sleek black pill-shaped enclosure. The device comes in either black or white, providing a striking contrast. A polished metal frame, complete with antenna lines, gracefully wrapped around its perimeter, adding a touch of sophistication.

One intriguing feature of the Humane Ai Pin is its magnetic fastening system, thanks to patented magnetic battery technology. Users can securely attach this wearable multimedia device to their clothing by placing the portable battery pack beneath their attire and aligning the Ai Pin on top of it outside the clothing, according to a 9to5Google report. The permanent magnets do the rest, ensuring a snug fit.

Size and Functionality

Size-wise, the Humane Ai Pin appears to be on par with Google Clips, a notable AI camera introduced back in 2017, which automatically captures precious moments. However, what truly sets the Humane Ai Pin apart is its newfound independence. Humane announced that the Ai Pin "does not need to be paired with a smartphone or other companion device," hinting at the presence of an integrated cellular radio within the device.

Performance

The heart of this innovative creation is its "AI-powered optical recognition and a laser-projected display," which draws its power from "an advanced Snapdragon platform from Qualcomm." Speculation suggests that a chip from Qualcomm's XR/VR/AR lineup, such as the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, is the driving force behind this remarkable wearable.

Mark your calendars, as Humane is scheduled to unveil the full capabilities of the Ai Pin on Thursday, November 9. While the release date remains uncertain, tech enthusiasts are already buzzing with anticipation for this innovative, phone-free wearable.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 16:49 IST
