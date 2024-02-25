 Hyperactive Sunspot Unleashes Most Powerful Solar Flare in Six Years | Tech News
A hyperactive sunspot has recently unleashed its third X-class solar flare within 24 hours, marking the most powerful solar eruption in six years.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2024, 15:28 IST
sunspot AR3590
Scientists warn of potential disruptions as hyperactive sunspot AR3590 unleashes X-class solar flares (NASA/SDO)
A recent surge of solar activity has captured the attention of astronomers and space weather enthusiasts alike, as a hyperactive sunspot unleashed its third X-class solar flare within a 24-hour period. This remarkable series of events marks the most potent solar eruption in six years, raising concerns about potential impacts on Earth's space environment.

The latest flare, labeled X6, emerged from sunspot AR3590, a colossal dark patch on the surface of the Sun that spans several times the size of Earth. This eruption, which occurred on February 22nd, follows two earlier X-class flares recorded on February 21st, each with magnitudes of X1.8 and X1.7, respectively. However, the X6.3 flare dwarfs its predecessors, showcasing the Sun's most intense outburst since 2017.

The significance of these solar flares extends beyond their sheer magnitude. They serve as a harbinger of the impending solar maximum, the peak of the Sun's 11-year activity cycle characterized by heightened solar eruptions and magnetic disturbances. With the current solar cycle underway since 2019, scientists anticipate even more intense and potentially destructive solar storms in the coming years, Space.com reported.

While none of the recent flares launched coronal mass ejections (CMEs), clouds of magnetized plasma that can impact Earth's magnetosphere and trigger geomagnetic storms, they did emit waves of radiation towards our planet. These radiation bursts caused temporary radio blackouts and raised concerns about potential disruptions to communication systems and satellite operations.

The volatile nature of sunspot AR3590 adds to the apprehension, with experts warning of the potential for further X-class explosions. Its unstable magnetic field presents the possibility of more violent outbursts, which could propel substantial CMEs towards Earth, potentially disrupting power grids, GPS systems, and satellite communications.

The recent surge in solar activity underscores the dynamic and unpredictable nature of our Sun. While solar flares are a natural part of the solar cycle, their increasing frequency and intensity highlight the importance of ongoing research and monitoring efforts to better understand and mitigate their potential impacts on our technology-dependent society. As scientists continue to study these phenomena, vigilance and preparedness will be crucial in safeguarding against the disruptive effects of solar storms in the future.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 15:28 IST
