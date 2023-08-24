Home Tech News IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 1 results announced: How to check online and top 3 prep apps

IBPS RRB 2023 Officer Scale 1 results announced: How to check online and top 3 prep apps

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam 2023 results are out. Know how to check online. Also, if you are looking to sit for the RRB exam next time, here are the top preparation apps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 09:05 IST
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam 2023 results declared: Check yours now. (Pexels)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the release of the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Results for 2023 on August 23. Candidates who undertook the preliminary examination for Officer Scale 1 can access their results through the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

The declared results will be accessible to candidates on the IBPS official website from August 23 to August 30, 2023. To view the results, candidates can follow the steps provided below:

Steps to Check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Results 2023:

1. Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in.

2. Click on the link labeled "IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Results 2023," available on the homepage.

3. Input your login credentials and click on the "Submit" button.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Review the results and save a downloadable copy for future reference.

6. It's advisable to keep a hard copy of the results as well.

The online preliminary examination was conducted in August 2023. The registration process commenced on June 1 and concluded on June 21, 2023. Those candidates who successfully passed the preliminary examination will proceed to the main examination. The main examination is scheduled for September 2023, and interviews for the available vacancies are set to take place in October and November.

For further details, interested candidates can refer to the official IBPS website.

For aspiring candidates planning to take the exam next year, it's essential for them to be thoroughly prepared to ensure success. Consequently, we have curated a list of three valuable apps that can aid in IBPS RRB exam preparation:

1. Testbook: This app offers a comprehensive array of study materials for IBPS RRB, including video lectures, practice questions, mock tests, and more. It also features a community forum that enables users to seek assistance from other participants.

2. Grade Up: Providing an array of tools to facilitate IBPS RRB preparation, Grade Up includes practice questions, mock tests, and a learning path to monitor progress effectively.

3. Oliveboard: Offering access to live classes, video lectures, practice questions, and mock tests, Oliveboard also boasts a doubt clearing feature where users can pose questions to subject experts.

Remember, while these apps can help, it's a good idea to use different resources like books, online classes, and practice tests to get ready for the exam. There's no one magic app that guarantees success in the IBPS RRB exam.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 09:05 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets