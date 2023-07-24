Home Tech News IBPS RRB PO 2023 admit card online: How to download admit card and apps to prepare

IBPS RRB PO 2023 admit card online: How to download admit card and apps to prepare

IBPS RRB PO 2023 admit card online: Download admit card on ibps.in and check out the apps to prepare for IBPS RRB exam.

Jul 24 2023
IBPS RRB PO 2023 admit card online: IBPS has released exam date and admit card for IBPS RRB exam.
IBPS RRB PO 2023 admit card online: IBPS has released exam date and admit card for IBPS RRB exam. (Pixabay)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 online for the recruitment of 2529 Probationary Officer positions. Candidates who have completed their application process successfully can obtain their admit cards from the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The preliminary exams for both Clerk and PO positions are scheduled to take place on August 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, and 19th.

Steps to download the IBPS RRB admit card online

To download the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023, candidates need to visit the IBPS website and follow these steps:

1-Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in.

2-Find and click on the "CRP RRB" tab, which leads to the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks.

3-Select the link for "IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023" under the CRP RRB section.

4-You will be redirected to a login page where you need to enter your registration number, password, and date of birth as filled in the application form.

5-After entering the login credentials, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button to proceed.

7-Once logged in, your IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

8-Download or print the admit card and keep it safely for future reference.

The IBPS RRB PO exam will be conducted nationwide on August 6. It will consist of 40 multiple-choice questions each on reasoning and quantitative ability, with a time duration of 45 minutes. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct response.

Make sure to follow the above steps to download your IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 and be well-prepared for the upcoming examination.

Apps to prepare for IBPS RRB PO

In order to prepare for IBPS RRB PO exam, there are various apps available that can help you ace this exam and land you a government job. Some of these apps are:

Adda 247: As part of the Adda 247 group, Bankers Adda provides authentic and comprehensive content. It covers a wide range of topics including basic Maths, advanced Accounting, Economy, and Finance. Bankers Adda offers online classes, revision modules, doubt-solving sessions, and PDF notes for exams such as IBPS RRB PO, Clerk, and SO.

Testbook app: It is a popular platform that offers a diverse range of resources for bank exam preparation. It features live courses, expert classes, live doubt-solving sessions, study notes, and MCQs. Testbook's well-structured library includes sections such as Testbook Blog, GK & Current Affairs, Previous Year & Memory Based Papers, and more.

BYJU'S Exam Prep: It offers a wide range of online test series for various Bank and Insurance exams, including IBPS RRB PO and SBI. These mock tests are designed to simulate the real exam experience and help students analyze their performance in detail

Embibe app: It offers a virtual platform for interactive learning. With its top faculty, series of video lectures, and comprehensive study materials, Embibe is highly regarded for major exams such as IBPS RRB PO, SBI Clerk, and RBI Assistant. The website's AI-powered learning modules further enhance the learning experience.

Unacademy: It provides digital educational materials, live broadcast videos by top educators, and can be accessed through the Unacademy website or mobile app. With its subscription-based model, Unacademy offers valuable guidance and assistance to bank exam aspirants.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 17:00 IST


    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets