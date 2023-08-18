ICAI CA 2023 exam dates; Check details and 5 apps to prepare

If you are a student preparing for CA, then this news might be very important for you. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made changes to the exam schedule for the CA Foundation December 2023 exams. The new dates for the CA Foundation exam are December 31, January 2, 4, and 6, 2023, replacing the previous dates of December 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023.

The rescheduling is due to unavoidable circumstances, as mentioned in the official notice. To view the revised dates, candidates can visit the ICAI official website at icai.org.

The announcement, numbered 13-CA(EXMAS)/ November-December/2023 and dated July 5, 2023, outlines the changes and emphasizes that this rescheduling only affects the CA Foundation Examinations. The Intermediate, Final, and PQC Examinations, originally planned from November 1 to 17, 2023, remain unaffected.

The Intermediate course Group 1 exam is scheduled for November 2, 4, 6, and 8, 2023, while Group 2 will take place on November 10, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. As for the final course, Group 1 exams will be held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2023, and Group 2 exams are scheduled for November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023.

Additionally, the international taxation assessment test is set for November 9 and 11, 2023. For candidates undertaking the Insurance and Risk Management Technical examination for Modules I to IV, the dates are November 9, 11, 14, and 16, 2023.

It's advised that candidates seeking more information and details refer to the official ICAI website for further updates and related information. The notice confirms that all the previously announced details, as per the announcement dated July 5, 2023, will remain unchanged.

Preparation of CA exam takes a lot of hard work and patience. Check these 5 apps that might help you in strategic preparation and clear this exam.

Apps to prepare for CA

ICAI BOS: The Board of Studies Mobile Application serves as a repository of study content for students. With this app, you can get E-Learning, E-Book, Live Coaching Classes, and all the publications of Board of Studies including Study Material, Supplementary Study Material, Mock Test Papers, Sample Questions, and previous attempts' question papers. The monthly Students' Journal - The Chartered Accountant Student can also be accessed through Mobile App.

ICAI mobile app: This app provides you with updated information from the website of ICAI (www.icai.org). This app includes announcements, events, news, notifications, Press releases, and jobs related to CA.

CA Foundation / CPT Prep Notes & Mock Tests App by Edurev: You can access free study material, NCERT Textbooks, Short Notes of all subjects and more through this app . It also offers Online video lectures, Daily insights, Past year question papers & Important tips & tricks for Examinations.

Unacademy: This app has access of more than hundreds of courses for cracking the CA exams. It has various renowned instructors to help students clear the CA exam. You can access various study materials, mock tests, and hands-on guidance for the preparation of CA.

StepFly: This app specializes in CA (Chartered Accountancy), CS (Company Secretary), and CMA (Cost Management Accountant) preparation guides with quality content for you to thrive in every aspect of your educational needs. This app covers CA Final(New / Old), CA Intermediate / IPCC, CA Foundation, CSEET, CS Executive and CS Professional, CMA Final, CMA Inter and CMA Foundation exams.