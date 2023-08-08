ICAI CA: 4 apps to prepare for exam

Are you a CA student? If yes, then this news is for you. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the results for the CA Foundation examination that took place in June 2023. If you were a candidate in this exam, you can access your results by visiting icai.nic.in. Alternatively, you can use the provided link to log in and view your scorecard.

How to check CA foundation results?

To check your ICAI CA exam results, you'll need your exam registration number and roll number. Here's how you can do it:

1-Navigate to icai.nic.in, the official exam result website.

2-Locate the section for CA Foundation June 2023 results.

3-Enter your registration number and roll number on the login page.

4-Click "Submit" to view your result.

5-Make sure to download and save the result page for future reference.

The CA Foundation June exam was held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. For more detailed information, you can visit the official exam website.

Preparing for the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam requires a comprehensive approach, and there are several apps that can help streamline your study process. Here are some best apps to consider:

Apps to prepare for CA

ICAIs mobile app: This app provides you with updated information from the website of ICAI (www.icai.org) such as announcements, events, news, Notification, Press Release, Jobs, and much more.

Unacademy: This is one of the largest online education platforms in India. It offers more than hundreds of courses for cracking the CA exams. It has various renowned instructors to help students clear the CA exam.

StepFly: This app specializes in CA (Chartered Accountancy), CS (Company Secretary), and CMA (Cost Management Accountant) preparation guide with quality content for you to thrive in every aspect of your educational needs. We have covered CA Final(New / Old), CA Intermediate / IPCC, CA Foundation, CSEET, CS Executive and CS Professional, CMA Final, CMA Inter, and CMA Foundation exams.

CA Foundation / CPT Prep Notes & Mock Tests App by Edurev: This app provides free study material, NCERT Textbooks, Short Notes of all subjects, Question BANK, Quiz, previous year papers Online Tests, Topic Wise Quizzes, NCERT Textbook Quizzes, Online video lectures, Daily insights, Past year question papers & Important tips & tricks for Examination.