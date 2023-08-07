ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 expected online today; Check these top 3 preparation apps too

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The results for the Chartered Accountancy Foundation (CA Foundation) June 2023 exams are anticipated to be released tonight, on August 7, 2023, at 9 pm. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation Result 2023. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 exams can access their scorecards online on the official website, which is icai.nic.in.

In case the ICAI CA Foundation results are not declared today, there is a high likelihood of them being released early morning on August 8, 2023, tentatively around 10 am, as stated by an official statement. To check the CA Foundation results online, candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy, which can be found on their admit cards.

Alongside the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 results, the pass percentage of candidates and the list of toppers will also be published. To pass the exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50%.

Here's how to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023:

1. Visit the ICAI result website: icai.nic.in.

2. Click on the CA Foundation 2023 results link for the June exam.

3. Enter your registration number and roll number on the login page.

4. Submit the details to view your result and save a copy for future reference.

For those gearing up to take the exam in the next year, thorough preparation is essential for success. To aid CA Foundation exam aspirants, we have compiled a list of three helpful apps:

1. ICAI Mobile App

This official app of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) provides a plethora of resources for CA Foundation aspirants. It includes the latest exam notifications, syllabus, study material, practice questions, and mock tests.

2. Unacademy

A popular online learning platform, Unacademy offers various courses for CA Foundation aspirants. The app features video lectures, practice questions, and mock tests conducted by top CA experts.

3. CA Study

The CA Study App is a comprehensive tool that provides everything needed to prepare for CA Foundation exams. It includes the latest syllabus, study material, practice questions, mock tests, and even a forum for interaction with other CA aspirants.

By incorporating these helpful apps and staying well-prepared, CA Foundation exam candidates can enhance their chances of success in the upcoming exams.