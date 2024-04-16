 IIIT Hyderabad launches online IT MS degree programme on Coursera: Here's how to apply online and all details | Tech News
IIIT Hyderabad launches online IT MS degree programme on Coursera: Here's how to apply online and all details

IIIT Hyderabad launches online IT MS degree programme on Coursera: Here's how to apply online and all details

IIIT Hyderabad launches an affordable Online Master of Science in Information Technology (eMSIT) on Coursera, the first of its kind from an Indian university. Know more about the programme and how to apply.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 15:01 IST
IIIT Hyderabad introduces an affordable online IT MS degree programme on Coursera, marking a significant milestone in Indian education.

IIIT Hyderabad, renowned for its research-driven education initiatives, is set to debut its Online Master of Science in Information Technology (eMSIT) on Coursera, a prominent online learning platform. This initiative marks the first time an Indian university has offered a master's degree programme on Coursera. The eMSIT programme is designed to integrate industry micro-credentials, facilitating students' progression based on their prior learning experiences.

Enriched Learning Experience

Raghav Gupta, Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific at Coursera, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We're honoured to partner with IIIT Hyderabad to bring the benefits of the high-quality, affordable education the university is known for to learners across India and beyond.”

The curriculum of eMSIT encompasses hands-on projects and specialisations in data science, full stack development, and machine learning. Moreover, students will gain exposure to AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot. To enhance the learning experience, students will have access to experienced teaching assistants and periodic sessions conducted by industry professionals.

Prof. P. J. Narayanan, Director of IIIT Hyderabad, highlighted the programme's innovative 'learn by doing' framework, stating, “We are excited to expand access to MSIT's innovative, interdisciplinary learning experience. The programme's innovative ‘learn by doing' framework will help new generations of students successfully launch or advance their careers in IT and computer science.”

Building Careers in High-Demand Industries

The eMSIT programme aims to address the growing demand for tech professionals in India, with projections suggesting a need for around 95 lakh tech professionals by 2026, according to NASSCOM. Graduates of the programme will be well-prepared for lucrative careers in various industries such as finance, healthcare, and software development, with access to online job boards and networking opportunities.

Prof. Raj Reddy, Founding Chairman of IIIT Hyderabad, commented on the significance of the programme, stating, “As IIIT Hyderabad celebrates its silver jubilee, this new programme will help us continue our legacy into the future and build on our commitment to make India a global tech talent hub.”

The programme offers flexibility, allowing students to learn anytime, from anywhere. The application process is inclusive, welcoming learners from diverse backgrounds. Prospective students require a four-year undergraduate (UG) degree with a STEM background or equivalent qualifications to apply. Applications for the Spring 2024 cohort, commencing on 22 July 2024, are currently open.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 15:01 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets