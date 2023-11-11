IIT Madras revolutionises GATE prep: Offers FREE access to NPTEL portal

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is helping aspiring students crack the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) through its NPTEL-GATE portal. With over 50,700 registrations, this platform offers a treasure trove of resources for GATE preparation, including past year questions from 2007 to 2022, spanning 16 years of exam topics.

Launched in August 2022, the NPTEL-GATE portal is a collaboration between various IITs, including IIT Madras and IISc, Bengaluru. Amadeus Labs Bengaluru sponsors this initiative.

GATE is a nationally recognized exam assessing candidates' understanding of subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. Qualifying in GATE opens doors to Master's and direct Doctoral programs with potential financial assistance.

Democratising Access to Quality Education

This year, around 7 lakh students registered for GATE 2023, with approximately one lakh successfully qualifying. To support aspirants, the NPTEL-GATE portal facilitates exam preparation with mock tests and live sessions.

Professor Andrew Thangaraj, Coordinator, NPTEL-IIT Madras, highlighted the students' commitment to GATE preparation through the portal. The NPTEL-GATE platform democratises access to quality educational content, offering it for free.

Traditionally, students invest significant time and money in GATE preparation. However, the NPTEL-GATE portal disrupts this pattern by providing free access to a wealth of resources. From August 2022 to February 2023, students completed 115 mock tests covering key subjects like Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Physics, and Chemistry.

In the current semester, which began on October 15, 2023, 19 mock tests have already been completed across seven subjects, including Biotechnology. Live preparation sessions, a hit among students, witnessed 3,975 participants in 521 Phase I sessions and 3,321 participants in 367 Phase II sessions. Ongoing Phase III sessions continue to cover essential GATE topics interactively.

IIT Madras' NPTEL-GATE portal is a game-changer, providing a cost-free, comprehensive solution for GATE aspirants, ultimately making quality education accessible to all.

