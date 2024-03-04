 IIT researchers develop marine robot for real-time underwater surveillance, reducing human life risk | Tech News
Home Tech News IIT researchers develop marine robot for real-time underwater surveillance, reducing human life risk

IIT researchers develop marine robot for real-time underwater surveillance, reducing human life risk

IIT researchers develop a state-of-the-art marine robot for underwater monitoring, reducing risks and costs. The research aims to enhance efficiency and safety in underwater operations. The study received partial funding from DRDO's Naval Research Board.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 13:03 IST
Celestial events in March 2024: From Lunar Eclipse to Equinox, list of upcoming skywatching events
marine robot
1/7 March 2024 promises an exciting month for northern hemisphere stargazers as spring unveils a series of celestial wonders. This month-long spectacle invites astronomy enthusiasts to explore the cosmos with their telescopes, revealing a stunning array of cosmic phenomena. (REUTERS)
image caption
2/7 Super New Moon: On March 10, 2024, experience the Super New Moon, where the moon perfectly aligns with the Earth and the Sun. This creates an invisible shadowed side, resulting in ideal stargazing conditions with an exceptionally dark night sky, allowing celestial objects to shine brightly. (Pixabay)
marine robot
3/7 March Equinox: Marking the onset of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, the March Equinox on March 20 symbolizes balance with equal day and night lengths. It signifies a time of transition in nature, inviting observers to witness the celestial spectacle. (unsplash )
marine robot
4/7 Don't miss the chance to observe Mercury on March 24, as it reaches its greatest elongation east, appearing farthest from the Sun. This rare event occurs approximately every four months, offering a brief window to witness the elusive planet shining brightly in the evening sky. (pixabay)
image caption
5/7 Worm Moon: On March 25, the Worm Moon graces the night sky, marking the onset of spring and the emergence of earthworms. This Full Moon holds cultural significance, signifying the changing of seasons and inspiring regional traditions. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse:  March 24/25 brings the first eclipse of 2024, a penumbral lunar eclipse coinciding with the Worm Moon. Characterized by a darker hue than a typical Full Moon, this subtle astronomical event results from an imperfect alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon. (ANI)
marine robot
7/7 Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks: Witness Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks in the night sky throughout March and into April. Approaching its closest point to the Sun, perihelion, this periodic comet promises a bright and visible display. With a telescope, observers can easily spot this comet, which last graced Earth's view in 1954 with a remarkable 71-year orbital period. (NASA/Rolando Ligustri)
marine robot
View all Images
Researchers at IIT Mandi and Palakkad develop a marine robot for underwater operations, funded by DRDO. (Pixabay)

Researchers at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Mandi and Palakkad have developed a marine robot that can cater to real-time problems and reduce maintenance cost and death risk for underwater operation scenarios.

The research which was partially funded by the Naval Research Board (NRB) of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has been published in two journals-- Journal of Intelligent and Robotic Systems, and Ocean Engineering.

The state-of-the-art robot has been developed for meticulous underwater monitoring and inspections, promising heightened efficiency, minimised risks, and potential cost savings, the researchers said.

The Earth's surface is covered approximately 71 per cent by water, with the oceans holding about 96.5 per cent of all the Earth's water, where only a tiny percentage of the ocean floor and the submerged ecosystem is known to man.

"As understood from history, the ocean interior has been mainly observed using instruments lowered from research ships," Jagadeesh Kadiyam, Assistant Professor, Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at IIT Mandi, told PTI.

Kadiyam, a co-author of the stydy, said typical ship cruises lasted a month or two, therefore making the detailed monitoring of oceans limited.

"It is often said that ocean variables do not wait for the ship to come for measurements," he pointed out.

"This problem of under-sampling and the relatively high cost of these observation platforms demands technologies that could provide longer observation times at a lower cost through spatial and temporal density," Kadiyam said.

"Similarly, infrastructure safety is a global concern with ageing dams and increased environmental stresses necessitating more advanced inspection methods. Traditional inspection approaches often involve human divers, which can be risky, time-consuming and expensive," he said.

"Integrating marine robots into dam inspection procedures offers a safer, cost-effective, and technologically advanced solution,” he added.

Kadiyam explained that the recent open-water reservoir field trials signifies a considerable advancement in the maturity of underwater vehicle technology.

"Our research focuses on the prototype development and performance investigations of an underwater vehicle for intervention and inspection applications. A novel framework has been designed and implemented to cater to the various missions in the oceans and inland waters," he said.

Several simulations and experimental outcomes have proven the system's capabilities in the presence of external disturbances such as water currents and varying payloads, the professor said.

The number of submerged structures is steadily increasing due to the advent of new technologies and the rapid expansion of existing infrastructure for defence or civil purposes. Therefore, it is an essential routine to check, maintain, and repair these structures.

Earlier, the jobs underwater were done by human divers, which posed a long-term health effect but now underwater vehicles can be deployed to reduce human intervention.

Santhakumar Mohan, Professor at IIT-Palakkad highlighted the challenges faced by researchers in developing marine robots. "From research point of view, the marine robotics community faces numerous challenges due to the uncertain aquatic environment and disturbances. Communication underwater is still tricky as it predominantly depends on acoustics since the radio waves are hard to pass through the water medium. As this is a niche area, the component cost of the vehicles is also high," Mohan said. "Other issues include waterproofing, choice of non-corrosive materials, and high-pressure operations underwater. Therefore, marine robotic technology will take time to get matured, unlike the vehicles used on land and in the air. Our research focuses on developing systems and designing advanced controls to increase the robot's accuracy, precision, efficiency, and performance," he added.

Various fixed-actuator or thruster setups are commercially available in the market, but surprisingly, the choice of optimised thruster configuration for a specific application is not available so far. The location and arrangement of thrusters and the number of thrusters can change the vehicle's performance in overall.

"Our research provides valuable insight into choosing a specific configuration based on the mission in the presence of unknown underwater disturbances. A prototype test vehicle has been developed and was rigorously tested using simulations and real-time experiments to demonstrate its effectiveness for various underwater operations. "The deployment of these vehicles could play a crucial role in various applications, such as hydroelectric infrastructure inspection (inspecting submerged structures), environmental monitoring of water bodies (early detection of environmental issues), and search and rescue operations,” Mohan said.

Also, read these top stories today:

Carl Pei-led Nothing is set to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India on March 5! Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Moto teases its design and AI features and says Motorola X50 Ultra launch will happen soon. It is touted to rival Samsung Galaxy S24. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

US vs China! The US is reevaluating data protection policies amid concerns about Chinese tech, with a focus on AI risks. Recent actions by President Biden aim to limit the flow of sensitive data abroad to prevent espionage and blackmail. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 13:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets