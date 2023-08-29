Immersive audio: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect comes to TCL TVs

Dolby Laboratories has unveiled its latest innovation in immersive audio “Dolby Atmos FlexConnect” today. TCL will be the first to implement Dolby Atmos FlexConnect in its 2024 TV lineup. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a new feature that seamlessly pairs together a TV's sound system with accessory wireless speakers to unlock a more extensive and immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience. It then intelligently optimizes the sound for any room layout and speaker setup, transforming any seat into the best seat in the house. TCL will also launch a line of accessory wireless speakers designed to complement its upcoming lineup of TVs with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect unlocks the freedom to place one or more wireless speakers anywhere in a room without having to worry about whether they are placed perfectly.

The benefits of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect include:

• Elevate an already immersive Dolby Atmos experience: Dolby Atmos takes entertainment to the next level, immersing audiences in astonishing, multi-dimensional sound. With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, consumers can unlock the ability to add accessory wireless speakers to their Dolby Atmos-enabled TV to elevate their system's audio performance one step further.

• Incredible audio with any speaker placement – Gain the flexibility to place speakers anywhere it's convenient and make the best use of room dimensions, power outlet locations, and furniture arrangements as desired without compromising audio quality.

• Simple setup – Setup is simple and fast, requiring no additional equipment or cables. Dolby acoustic mapping leverages microphones in the TV to locate each wireless speaker in the room, calibrating the system automatically to ensure optimal audio performance.

• Dynamic audio balancing – Audio is intelligently spread from the TV speakers to each wireless speakers, dynamically optimizing the sound signal based on the capabilities and location of all available speakers. This allows the sound image to be adjusted to ensure listeners are always enjoying best-in-class performance.