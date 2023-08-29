Home Tech News Immersive audio: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect comes to TCL TVs

Immersive audio: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect comes to TCL TVs

TCL will be the first to implement Dolby Atmos FlexConnect in its 2024 TV lineup. Gain the flexibility to place speakers anywhere it's convenient.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 18:21 IST
TCL TV sale announced; get up to Rs. 8500 off
TCL
1/5 TCL TV Sale will take place from July 19 to July 31. In the Sale there are items which would get special discounts and offers on them including C635 TV or P735 TV and TS6110 soundbar with up to 8500 off.
image caption
2/5 Talking about the some of the products with special sale and offers, first in the list is TCL Mini LED 4K TV C835 (Available in 55" 65" 75") the 4k TV has some of the mind-blowing features such as 16 bits control core for every independent pixel-sized LED, the TV display quality has been greatly magnified. Each emitting unit is controlled to deliver deeper black and purer white, ensuring a lifelike video-viewing experience. (TCL)
image caption
3/5 Second in the list is TCL C635 (Available in 43" 50" 55" 65" 75"). The television has features such as High Dynamic Range (HDR), the latest standard for UHD content, it also provides a superior experience with its brightness, shadow detail and colour. (TCL)
image caption
4/5 TCL P735 (Available in 43" 50" 55" 65") is third in the list, it can connect to Google and you can watch 700,000+ movies and TV episodes all in one place. The Google TV brings content from across apps & subscriptions and organises them per your preference. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 TCL TS6110 2.1 Channel Dolby Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer is also in the list with features such as Dolby Audio, Specialised sound modes for different content, With a dimension of 200 x 325 x 200mm, the TS6110 soundbar doesn't take an ample amount of space. It also includes a wall mounting kit, able to fulfil your needs for the most clean-looking installation. You can bag all these features at a price of INR 10,999. (TCL)
Now, get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Flipkart with this massive discount.
View all Images
Now, get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on Flipkart with this massive discount. (TCL)

Dolby Laboratories has unveiled its latest innovation in immersive audio “Dolby Atmos FlexConnect” today. TCL will be the first to implement Dolby Atmos FlexConnect in its 2024 TV lineup. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a new feature that seamlessly pairs together a TV's sound system with accessory wireless speakers to unlock a more extensive and immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience. It then intelligently optimizes the sound for any room layout and speaker setup, transforming any seat into the best seat in the house. TCL will also launch a line of accessory wireless speakers designed to complement its upcoming lineup of TVs with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect unlocks the freedom to place one or more wireless speakers anywhere in a room without having to worry about whether they are placed perfectly.

The benefits of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect include:

• Elevate an already immersive Dolby Atmos experience: Dolby Atmos takes entertainment to the next level, immersing audiences in astonishing, multi-dimensional sound. With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, consumers can unlock the ability to add accessory wireless speakers to their Dolby Atmos-enabled TV to elevate their system's audio performance one step further.

• Incredible audio with any speaker placement – Gain the flexibility to place speakers anywhere it's convenient and make the best use of room dimensions, power outlet locations, and furniture arrangements as desired without compromising audio quality.

• Simple setup – Setup is simple and fast, requiring no additional equipment or cables. Dolby acoustic mapping leverages microphones in the TV to locate each wireless speaker in the room, calibrating the system automatically to ensure optimal audio performance.

• Dynamic audio balancing – Audio is intelligently spread from the TV speakers to each wireless speakers, dynamically optimizing the sound signal based on the capabilities and location of all available speakers. This allows the sound image to be adjusted to ensure listeners are always enjoying best-in-class performance.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 18:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets