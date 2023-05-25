Home Tech News In a first for WhatsApp, usernames may replace phone numbers

In a first for WhatsApp, usernames may replace phone numbers

This upcoming update will likely revolutionise the way users identify and connect with each other on the platform. WABetaInfo has revealed this information after it sifted through the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 25 2023, 18:33 IST
With the next version, Whatsapp is likely to replace phone numbers with usernames, says WABetaInfo. (AP)

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world, is actively working on rolling out a significant change. In fact, it is likely to change the very foundation of its relationship with users. It is being reported that, in a first for WhatsApp, it will likely replace phone numbers with usernames. This was revealed by WABetaInfo and the upcoming update will revolutionise the way users identify and connect with each other on the platform. WABetaInfo reported this after it explored the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.15 update. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is actively working on implementing a username feature in the Profile section of the app's settings menu.

With usernames, users can choose a personalised identifier that is easier to remember than a phone number. This change not only streamlines the communication process but also reduces the reliance on sharing personal contact information. Users will have more control over their privacy, as they can share their usernames with select individuals while keeping their phone numbers private.

The implementation of usernames is expected to integrate seamlessly with WhatsApp's existing end-to-end encryption, which ensures that messages and calls remain secure and inaccessible to unauthorised parties.

As the feature is still in development, it is crucial to note that further details regarding the exact functionality and availability will likely be provided by WhatsApp in due course. The upcoming months are anticipated to bring beta testing opportunities for users to experience and provide feedback on the username feature.

Furthermore, alongside the username feature, WhatsApp is likely to introduce an improved interface for the group settings screen. This update aims to simplify the management of group chats by allowing users to toggle settings directly from the screen. By eliminating the need to open separate windows for each option, this update will save users time and offer a more intuitive experience when configuring group settings.

WhatsApp's commitment to innovation and user-centric improvements remains evident with these upcoming features. The introduction of usernames and the enhanced group settings interface are poised to enhance user convenience, privacy, and overall satisfaction with the messaging platform.

First Published Date: 25 May, 18:33 IST
