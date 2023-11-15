Icon
Home Tech News In big move, Bajaj Finance eCOM, Insta EMI Card digital lending products put on hold by RBI

In big move, Bajaj Finance eCOM, Insta EMI Card digital lending products put on hold by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed Bajaj Finance to halt loan disbursements under its eCOM and Insta EMI Card products with immediate effect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 22:08 IST
Icon
RBI
As per RBI, Bajaj Finance failed to comply with the existing provisions of digital lending guidelines. (REUTERS)
RBI
As per RBI, Bajaj Finance failed to comply with the existing provisions of digital lending guidelines. (REUTERS)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, November 15, ordered Bajaj Finance to put a halt to sanctioning and disbursing loans through two of its online lending products named eCOM and Insta EMI Card with an immediate effect. The RBI directive came after the company failed to adhere to the extant provisions of digital lending guidelines. RBI highlighted that the company did not issue key fact statements to borrowers for the lending products. There were also deficiencies concerning other digital loans sanctioned by the company, the RBI said.

These supervisory restrictions will be reviewed after the rectification of said deficiencies to the satisfaction of the RBI, the central bank added. In August 2022, the RBI unveiled a set of regulations aimed at overseeing digital lending. This initiative seeks to safeguard borrowers and curb the escalating instances of fraud and illicit activities prevalent in the sector.

RBI orders Bajaj Finance to stop lending through eCOM and Insta EMI Card

"The Reserve Bank of India has today, in exercise of its powers under section 45L(1)(b) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has directed Bajaj Finance Ltd. to stop sanction and disbursal of loans under its two lending products 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card', with immediate effect," the central bank said in a statement.

"This action is necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of Digital lending guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, particularly non-issuance of key fact statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the key fact statements issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company," the RBI said, highlighting the reason behind barring the service.

The Insta EMI Card (also known as EMI Network Card) is a financing solution by the company that allows users to shop through online channels and purchase from an option of more than 1 million products at no cost EMI. Customers also get a pre-approved loan limit of up to Rs. 2 lakh and flexible repayment tenure of up to 60 months.

At the moment, it appears that those who already own this card will not be able to get any EMI offers till further notice by RBI. It is unclear whether repayments will also be halted for this period.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 22:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon