India and US initiate talks for Indian astronaut's journey to ISS: 10 points

India and the US are in the early stages of negotiations to establish a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation. Their joint goal is to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024, a significant milestone in space exploration. The two nations are also expanding collaboration in planetary defense, telecommunications, quantum technology, and education. 10 points to know:

1. India and the United States have initiated talks to establish a strategic framework for human spaceflight, with the aim of sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.

2. US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and the Aditya-L1 solar mission.

3. Discussions are underway between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA on capacity building, training, and other modalities for the joint effort to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS.

4. The leaders intend to finalize the strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation by the end of 2023.

5. Both countries are increasing coordination on planetary defense, including asteroid detection and tracking, with US support for India's participation in this effort.

6. A Working Group for commercial space collaboration is being established under the existing India-U.S. Civil Space Joint Working Group.

7. Cooperation in the quantum domain is emphasized, with India's institutions joining international quantum collaborations.

8. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance to enhance public-private cooperation in telecommunications.

9. Joint Task Forces have been formed for collaboration in Open RAN and research and development in 5G/6G technologies.

10. Partnerships in science, technology, and education, including the establishment of the India-U.S. Global Challenges Institute, are fostering collaboration in various fields, including sustainable energy, health, telecommunications, and quantum science.