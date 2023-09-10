Home Tech News India and US initiate talks for Indian astronaut's journey to ISS: 10 points

India and US initiate talks for Indian astronaut's journey to ISS: 10 points

India and the United States have officially started discussions for human spaceflight cooperation, with the goal of sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 10 2023, 10:44 IST
Asteroid 2023 RL to Asteroid 2023 QE8, 5 asteroids approaching Earth at fiery speed
India and the US
1/5 Asteroid 2023 RL – Asteroid 2023 RL, with a width of just 24 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth today. The space rock is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 19376 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of just 755,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
India and the US
2/5 Asteroid 2023 RX- This is a bus-sized asteroid with a width of 39 Feet. It will closely approach the Earth today. Its closest approach to the Earth will be 1.19 million Kilometers and it is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 41526 km per hour.  (Pixabay)
India and the US
3/5 Asteroid 2023 QE8:  The width of this asteroid is 170 feet and it is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on September 10. This asteroid is as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest approach to Earth will be 1.52 million Km. It will be speeding towards Earth at a velocity of 52040 km per hour.  (Pixabay)
India and the US
4/5  Asteroid 2023 RM: Designated as 2023 RM, this asteroid will be approaching Earth today. The width of this asteroid is 38 Feet and is expected to make its closest approach to our planet at a distance of 3.29 million Km. The speed of this asteroid is 21583 Km per hour. (Pixabay)
India and the US
5/5 Asteroid 2023 QF6:  This asteroid is as big as the size of an aircraft with a width of 68 Feet. Its closest approach to Earth will be at a distance of 2.66 million Km. It will pass by the Earth on September 10. (NASA)
India and the US
View all Images
The joint goal of the alliance is to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024, (ANI)

India and the US are in the early stages of negotiations to establish a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation. Their joint goal is to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024, a significant milestone in space exploration. The two nations are also expanding collaboration in planetary defense, telecommunications, quantum technology, and education. 10 points to know:

1. India and the United States have initiated talks to establish a strategic framework for human spaceflight, with the aim of sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.

2. US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and the Aditya-L1 solar mission.

3. Discussions are underway between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA on capacity building, training, and other modalities for the joint effort to send an Indian astronaut to the ISS.

4. The leaders intend to finalize the strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation by the end of 2023.

5. Both countries are increasing coordination on planetary defense, including asteroid detection and tracking, with US support for India's participation in this effort.

6. A Working Group for commercial space collaboration is being established under the existing India-U.S. Civil Space Joint Working Group.

7. Cooperation in the quantum domain is emphasized, with India's institutions joining international quantum collaborations.

8. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance to enhance public-private cooperation in telecommunications.

9. Joint Task Forces have been formed for collaboration in Open RAN and research and development in 5G/6G technologies.

10. Partnerships in science, technology, and education, including the establishment of the India-U.S. Global Challenges Institute, are fostering collaboration in various fields, including sustainable energy, health, telecommunications, and quantum science.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 10:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets