    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News India in Talks with African Countries on Sharing Its Biometric Technology

    India in Talks with African Countries on Sharing Its Biometric Technology

    India is in talks with nine African countries to export its technology, which has helped the South Asian nation to successfully build a biometric identification system and a digital payments network.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 16:06 IST
    biometric
    India is in talks with nine African countries to export its technology. (Reuters)
    biometric
    India is in talks with nine African countries to export its technology. (Reuters)

    India is in talks with nine African countries to export its technology, which has helped the South Asian nation to successfully build a biometric identification system and a digital payments network.

    India Stack, a moniker for application programming interfaces and apps, uses the country's unique biometric identity, known as Aadhaar, as a building block for services such as digital payments and health apps.

    Nations such as Morocco and Tanzania are seeking this technology to widen the reach of their welfare programs and public services, India's deputy technology minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in an interview at the India Stack Developer Conference on Wednesday.

    India, an information technology powerhouse that makes software for global giants including Apple Inc. and Boeing Co., is aiming to use its tech prowess to assert its soft power. Also, in recent years, New Delhi has sought closer ties with the US and its western allies to counter an economically and militarily assertive China, often at the expense of its engagement with developing countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now looking to fix that.

    Modi's government is also encouraging Indian startups to develop apps and solutions based on India Stack for other countries, Chandrasekhar said.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 16:06 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed