India vs Australia final live online - When and where to watch the grand showdown

India vs Australia final live score: In a dazzling display of cricket prowess, India secured their spot in the 2023 World Cup final after a commanding victory over New Zealand, triumphing by 70 runs in the semi-final clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 15. The stage is set for an epic showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, where India will face off against the formidable Australia in the 50-over World Cup final.

The final promises a riveting spectacle as cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the on-field prowess of stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, who have consistently dazzled with their performances, leaving opposing teams in awe.

ICC World Cup 2023 Final Match: How to Catch the Action Live

Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India will square off against the victors of the South Africa vs Australia semi-final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 2 pm IST on Sunday, November 19. The Final Match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. For those on the go, the live score and streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 Final Match can be enjoyed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from any location.

The stage is set for an unforgettable finale, and cricket enthusiasts around the globe are gearing up for a thrilling spectacle in the quest for World Cup glory. So, make sure you tune in on time to catch the India vs Australia final live score streaming for an unforgettable showdown.