India vs New Zealand Match Updates, World Cup 2023: Thriller in the works

Ind vs Nz: Today is an exciting day for cricket fans as India and New Zealand face off in the ICC World Cup 2023. The match is happening in Dharamshala, and it's expected to be a thrilling contest between the two top teams. India won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Both India and New Zealand have been performing exceptionally well in the tournament. They have won all of their previous four matches. This means that one of them will experience their first loss in this competition unless there is a miraculous tie.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian team, made two changes to the playing XI due to Hardik Pandya's injury. Surya Kumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami will make their first appearances in the ODI World Cup today. These two teams are the only ones in the tournament that haven't lost a match yet.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, has been in great form in this year's tournament. They have been winning matches convincingly with both their batting and bowling units performing well.

New Zealand also started strong with a big win over England in the opening match of the tournament. Even without their captain Kane Williamson, they have been winning matches comfortably.

In recent years, the rivalry between these two teams has grown. New Zealand knocked India out of the 2019 World Cup in a heartbreaking semi-final, and they also beat India to win the inaugural World Test Championship.

When and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Face-Off Online

If you're wondering where and when to watch the India vs New Zealand match, it will be broadcast live on television through Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also watch it on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta is partnering with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads.

Points Table?

As for the points table, both India and New Zealand have won 4 matches each and have 8 points. However, New Zealand is at the top of the ICC World Cup points table because of their superior net run rate (+1.923) compared to India's net run rate (+1.659). If India manages to win the match in Dharamshala, they will take the top spot on the points table, despite the lower net run rate, according to ESPN cric info.com.