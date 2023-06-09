Home Tech News India will regulate AI! Union minister says will protect 'digital citizens'

India will regulate AI! Union minister says will protect 'digital citizens'

A day after ChatGPT creator Sam Altman met PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced that AI will be regulated in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 16:57 IST
AI
AI regulations will be implemented in India soon, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (REUTERS)
AI
AI regulations will be implemented in India soon, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (REUTERS)

A day after ChatGPT creator and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has vociferously called for government regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has announced that AI regulations will be implemented in India. The reason for regulating AI, according to the minister, was to protect “digital citizens” from potential dangers that can come from AI. Chandrasekhar was speaking in a presentation on India's progress towards digitalisation over the past nine years under the PM Modi-led NDA government.

The minister also expressed his concerns about the toxic behavior and the criminal elements present on the Internet and said that the government remained committed to protecting citizens and thwarting such miscreants.

"While AI is disruptive we do not see in the next few years the so-called threat of replacing the jobs. Because of the current stage of the development of AI is very task-oriented and not reasoning, logic and etc," Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology said.

India to implement AI regulation

"Jobs usually have reasoning and logic and AI is not as sophisticated at this point," the minister said.

On the AI regulation, he said the government will regulate it taking into consideration the aspects of harm to users.

"We will safeguard digital citizens through this technology," he said.

He also said that companies wanting to operate in India will have to mitigate user harm first.

"Our approach towards AI regulation is very simple. We will regulate AI as we regulate Web 3 or any emerging technologies to ensure they do not harm digital citizens," Chandrasekhar said.

Given India's strong IT industry and a large set of data, AI-based utilities can leverage huge potential in the country. Though AI is still in its early stages.

Many countries have been using AI technologies for better service delivery and to reduce human intervention but fears of job cuts remain as the technology evolves.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 15:13 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets