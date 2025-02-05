Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Indian Railways launches SwaRail app to simplify ticket booking, travel updates, and passenger services

Indian Railways launches SwaRail app to simplify ticket booking, travel updates, and passenger services

Indian Railways has introduced the SwaRail app, a unified platform that simplifies ticket booking, inquiries, food orders, and complaints. Know how it works and when to expect it.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 05 2025, 14:05 IST
SwaRail app
For seamless ticket booking, enquiries, food orders and complaints on one platform, Indian Railways has launched the SwaRail app. (Play Store)

Train passengers in India will soon have access to a single platform for multiple railway services with the launch of the SwaRail app. The Ministry of Railways has introduced this new Super App, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), to integrate various services such as ticket booking, PNR status checks, food orders, and complaint management into one interface.

Passengers have previously relied on multiple applications for different railway services. IRCTC Rail Connect was used for reserved tickets, UTS Mobile handled unreserved tickets, and separate apps were required for train inquiries, parcel bookings, and complaints. The introduction of SwaRail aims to simplify this experience by consolidating these functions into a unified app.

Beta Testing Phase Underway

The SwaRail app is currently in the beta testing phase and is available for Android and iOS users. Those interested in testing the app can join as beta testers, but the Android beta program has reached its limit. Indian Railways has announced that the app will be widely available once testing is completed.

How to Use the SwaRail App

Once publicly released, the SwaRail app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. New users can register while existing users of Rail Connect or UTS Mobile can log in with their current credentials. Past travel details will be automatically synced within the app.

During the initial setup, users will be required to complete a few security steps, including setting up an MPIN. Once logged in, the homepage will provide access to various railway services, including:

  • Reserved Ticket Booking: Book tickets as done previously through the IRCTC Rail Connect app.
  • Unreserved Ticket Booking: Purchase unreserved tickets through the app.
  • Platform Ticket Booking: Buy platform tickets for station entry.
  • Parcel and Freight Inquiries: Check parcel and freight-related services.
  • Train and PNR Status: Get real-time updates on train schedules and PNR status.
  • Food Orders on Trains: Order meals during journeys.
  • Rail Madad for Complaints: Register and track grievances through the integrated Rail Madad service.

By combining these features, the SwaRail app aims to provide a streamlined and convenient experience for train travellers, ending the need for multiple applications. With a unified platform managing ticket bookings, travel information, and passenger services, the app seeks to improve the overall efficiency of railway travel in India.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 14:05 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets