Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips

Stay vigilant against scams! Just clicking on an Instagram ad can cause you to lose money. Learn how to protect yourself.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 17:49 IST
Beware of scams: Instagram ad trickery can cause you a huge monetary loss. (HT_PRINT)

Instagram is one of the most exciting social media destinations for people across the world. However, it is also the place where even one click can lead users to lose huge amounts of money and data. So, if you want to protect yourself and the ones you love, just check out how to do so. And, as a warning, read the case of this poor woman who lost a huge amount.

Notably, scammers have been capitalizing on people's desire to earn extra income through part-time jobs. Exploiting this trend, they lure victims with promises of easy money. They often deposit small sums in victims' accounts to gain trust, only to swindle them out of large amounts of money thereafter. One such victim, a software professional from Manguluru, fell prey to this scheme after clicking on an Instagram ad. Here's her story and how to protect yourself from similar scams.

Instagram Ad Leads to Money Loss

A software professional from Manguluru found herself in a nightmare scenario after responding to an enticing Instagram ad promising easy earnings. The ad simply stated, "You can earn," prompting her to express interest by messaging on the provided WhatsApp number: 9899183689. She was then directed to connect with '@khannika9912' on Telegram.

After downloading the app, she engaged with '@khannika9912,' who promised her a 30% return on her investment. To demonstrate authenticity, the victim initially sent 7,000 via Google Pay to a provided UPI ID. As promised, she received 9,100 in her account, which bolstered her trust in the scammer. Consequently, she was convinced to invest a more substantial sum.

Trusting the scammer, the woman transferred 20,000 to the same UPI ID. However, she was informed that the account was blocked, resulting in no funds received notification. For some reason, she transferred an additional 10,50,525, only to realize she had fallen victim to a scam. She promptly reported the incident to the police. Why she transferred this massive sum after her initial Rs. 20K transfer was cancelled is not clear yet.

However, the lesson here is that it should not happen to anyone and for that, knowing what to do and what not to do becomes essential.

Protect Yourself from Such Scams

Protecting yourself from scams like these is crucial. Here are five simple steps:

1. Be Cautious: If you get unsolicited emails or texts that seem strange, be cautious. Approach them with skepticism. Try not tp react to them in any way

2. Avoid Clicking Links: Don't click on links from unknown sources. They may direct you to unsafe websites or downloads.

3. Guard Personal Info.: Never give out important information to unfamiliar callers, especially if they seek it over phone or text messages.

4. Verify Requests: Always authenticate requests, especially those involving sensitive actions or information. When in doubt, contact the organisation or individual directly through trustworthy channels to validate the legitimacy of the request.

5. Act Promptly: If you suspect a scam or phishing attempt, take swift action. Delete the message or terminate the call without disclosing any information and inform the relevant authorities.

Staying safe from such scams requires vigilance and a cautious approach to unsolicited offers. By following these steps, you can reduce the risk of falling victim to online fraud.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 16:32 IST
