Instagram brings new exciting feature! Users can now download public Reels

Ever since Instagram Reels were introduced in August 2020, one of the most demanded features was the ability to download them. Reels are the vertical short video section on the social media platform where users can upload, watch and share these short format visual content. Similar to TikTok, users can scroll downwards to see new videos that will play as soon as they pop up. Over the years, they have become very popular and now Instagram has finally added the much-requested feature that will allow users to download public Reels. But for now, the feature is only available to those living in the USA.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced the new feature today, June 21, on his Instagram broadcast channel. He said, “In the US, we're rolling out the ability to download reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a reel you love and select Download”.

He also explained that users will only be able to download public Reels and not the ones that are set as private. He said, “Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can't be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels in Account Settings”.

Instagram adds download Reels feature

It is worth mentioning that TikTok had the download feature for years, and it has added to its popularity as people even outside the platform can enjoy the videos added with a watermark of the company.

While the announcement did not specify if there will be a watermark logo of Instagram on the downloaded videos, the picture shared by him did have a watermark with the logo and the username of the uploader.

Instagram has been adding new features quite frequently these days. A few days ago, Instagram Notes received a big update with users now allowed to add a song as their status.