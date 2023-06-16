Home Tech News Instagram Broadcast Channels: How to use and popular Indian channels, take a look

Instagram Broadcast Channels: How to use and popular Indian channels, take a look

To boost its on-going efforts to help creators establish their presence by focusing on building their communities on the platform, Meta has rolled out the Instagram Broadcast Channels globally. This will give creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 07:53 IST
7 Instagram features that you must try- from knowing who is Online to sending silent messages
Instagram
1/7 Know who is online on Instagram: Once you open the app, at the top of your inbox, you can see who is free to chat at that moment, helping you find serendipitous opportunities to connect with friends. (Pixabay)
Instagram
2/7 Send silent messages: Send messages without notifying friends late at night or when they’re busy by adding “@silent” in your message. Now you can reach out without worrying about sending unwanted notifications. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/7 Reply while you browse: Receive a new message while you are browsing your feed? You can now reply without going to your inbox and losing your place. This new feature makes it that much easier and more convenient to chat while on the app. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/7 Quickly send to friends: You can reshare interesting content without interrupting your Instagram experience. By tapping and holding the share button, you can effortlessly reshare posts to your closest friends. (AP)
Instagram
5/7 Keep it on the lo-fi: Feeling chill? Try the new lo-fi chat theme to make your conversations feel more personal. (Reuters)
image caption
6/7 Create a poll with your squad: Deciding where to go to dinner or what time to meet up? Instagram is bringing one of Messenger’s most beloved group chat features on the app so you can create a poll directly in your group chat. (Unsplash)
image caption
7/7 Play, pause, and re-play: Enabled by integrations with Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify coming soon, you can now share a 30-second preview of that song you just can’t get out of your head, and your friends can listen directly from your chat. (Pixabay)
Instagram
View all Images
Meta is introducing new features like Collaborators, which enable creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel.

Instagram broadcast channels is being expanded globally, giving millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale. In effect, this medium will help creators interact in a much deeper way with their followers everywhere.

So, what is Broadcast channels? These are a public one-to-many messaging tool that creators can invite all of their followers into and share text, video and photo updates. Notably, Meta began testing broadcast channels on Instagram, in February. Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and create polls to crowdsource fan feedback.

However, interactivity is limited as only creators can send messages in broadcast channels, while followers can react to content and vote in polls.

Broadcast Channels: How to use

After creators get access to broadcast channels, the first message they send from their Instagram inbox, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel. Anyone can discover the broadcast channel and view the content, but only followers who join the channel will receive notifications whenever there are updates.

Followers can leave or mute broadcast channels at any time and can also control their notifications from creators by going to a creator's profile, tapping the bell icon and selecting “broadcast channel.”

Notifications will default to “some,” but this setting can be changed to “all” or “none.”

Other than the invitation notification, followers will not get any other notifications about a broadcast channel unless they add the channel to their inbox. Once a channel is added to their inbox, it will appear among other message threads, and notifications will be turned on and function like any other chat.

As soon as the broadcast channel is live, creators can also encourage their followers to join by using the “join channel” sticker in Stories or by pinning the channel link to their profile.

How to join a broadcast channel:

* Access the broadcast channel link via a creator's Story sticker, the link pinned to their Instagram profile or, as an existing follower, a one-time notification sent when a creator starts a new channel.

* Tap “Join broadcast channel.”

* After joining the channel, followers can react to content and vote in polls, but cannot send messages.

Popular Broadcast Channels in India

The following public figures, teams and creators have already started their broadcast channels. Head to their profiles and tap the link in their bios (accessible via mobile only):

MC Stan (@m___c___stan): Rapper, singer, composer and writer. 1M members on his channel named ‘Aai Zavun Tak Mitra Mandal'.

Faisal Shaikh (@mr_faisu_07): Content Creator. 351k members on his channel named ‘Faisusquad'.

Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians): professional franchise cricket team based in Mumbai. 311k members on their channel named ‘MI Channel'.

ICC (@icc): International Cricket Council, the global governing body for cricket. 294k members on their channel named ‘#WTC23 The Ultimate Test'

Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana): Indian Cricketer; part of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. 251k members on her channel named ‘SM18 FamJam'

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 07:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI is NOT a new avatar of PUBG Mobile, says Krafton
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets