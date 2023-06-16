Home Tech News Instagram Broadcast Channels! Meta empowers creators with new features

Meta has rolled out the Instagram Broadcast Channels globally with new features to provide more options for creators to interact with their followers and thereby build their communities on the platform.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 22:29 IST
Instagram Broadcast Channels takes creator-follower interactivity to a new level. (Instagram)
Meta has rolled out the Instagram Broadcast Channels globally and it is packed with new features that provide more options for creators to interact with their followers and thereby build their communities on the platform. Broadcast Channels will give creators a new way to directly engage with their followers, and that too, at scale. In fact, creators can even ask their followers to collaborate or participate in their broadcast. These channels serve as public messaging tools to share various updates including text, videos, and photos. Intrigued? Check out these exciting features:

Instagram Broadcast Channels - New features

Better collaborations

This feature makes possible for collaborators to even empower creators. In effect, creators can invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel. The feature has been rolled out globally.

Question prompts

Meta is also testing a feature that will allow creators to use question prompts to gather feedback and responses from followers.

Channels tab in the inbox

It will also have a dedicated channels tab in the inbox so people can easily access their joined channels and importantly, discover new ones. However, this feature has not been rolled out yet in India.

Moderator for Instagram Broadcast Channel

To help creators manage and promote their broadcast channels, new controls are being explored by Meta. These features include setting an expiration date and time on their channel, adding a moderator to help manage members, and sharing a link or even a preview to Stories to encourage followers to join.

Putting some of these features to work are a slew of popular Broadcast Channels in India, including MC Stan, Faisal Shaikh, ICC, IPL team Mumbai Indians, Gaming creator Payal Gaming, Singer Armaan Malik, an LGBTQIA+ community Yes, We Exist, and many more.

And if you are wondering how to join any of these, or other, Broadcast Channels then know that it is possible through a creator's Story sticker, the link pinned to their Instagram profile, or, as an existing follower. In fact, a one-time notification is sent when a creator starts a new channel. Once you join the channel, you can react to content and vote in polls. However, it must be noted that you cannot send messages.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 22:20 IST
