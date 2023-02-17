Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has made an announcement about the release of a new Instagram feature named "Channels," which facilitates broadcast chatting. He made the announcement with his own “Meta Channels.” The one-to-many messaging tool called "Broadcast Channels" enables creators to engage with their most enthusiastic followers by inviting them all into a public forum. However, Meta is currently testing broadcast channels with a handful of U.S. creators with Instagram only. Later, Broadcast Channels will also reach Messenger and Facebook in the coming months. How does it work? How will followers be able to join it? Find out here.

How do Instagram Channels work?

Broadcast channels offer creators a convenient and prompt method of updating their followers, allowing them to share the latest news, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, and even conduct polls to solicit feedback from fans using text, photo, video, and voice notes. In this feature, only creators can send messages, while followers can respond to content and vote in polls.

The company confirmed that in the coming months, Instagram will be adding more features, such as the ability to bring another creator into the channels to discuss upcoming collaborations.

Once a creator gains access, they can initiate broadcast channels by accessing their Instagram inbox. When they send their inaugural broadcast channel message, their followers will get a one-time notification to join the channels. Once the broadcast channel is active, creators may encourage followers to join in by using the "join channels" sticker in Stories or by attaching the channel link to their profile.

How to join broadcast channels on Instagram