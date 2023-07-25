Home Tech News Instagram DOWN: Social media app suffered a major outage today; now back online

Instagram down: Instagram suffered yet another major outage leaving thousands of users struggling to access the platform for about an hour. The app is now back online.

Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 11:26 IST
Instagram down: For a third time this month, the popular social media platform Instagram has suffered a massive outage, leaving thousands of users struggling to access the various features on the platform. According to reports, more than 52000 users have reported facing issues with the app and the web interface of the platform, at the time of writing this. The issue seems to have affected multiple regions across the globe and is not localized to a particular server. While the reason behind the outage is not known, the app is now back online and is working normally. 

According to the online outage monitoring website Downdetector, the issue first began at 8:28 AM IST on July 25, and peaked at around 8:47 AM, when more than 52,000 users were seen reporting the issue. As per the reports, 84 percent said they faced issues while accessing the app, 10 percent struggled to open the website, and 6 percent were unable to see the feed. 

Instagram goes down for a third time in July

Instagram has been facing a number of issues lately. The first incident this month occurred on July 11 when all Meta platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp suffered an outage for a couple of hours. Later, on July 20, Instagram suffered another outage that affected multiple parts of the world, although it affected a less number of users. 

Now today, July 27, the platform went down again, for a huge 52000 users. We independently verified the issue and found that Instagram's stories, feed, and DMs were not accessible and the home page loading was not working. 

The company has not issued any official statement about the outage, thus, the reason behind the outage cannot be ascertained. However, these issues have increased quite a bit ever since Threads was launched, so some believe that there might be some server issues in connecting both of these huge platforms. 

As always, users have taken to Twitter, now known as X, to complain about the situation. One user said, “I am trying to upload a post on Instagram. After trying 50th time I checked Twitter then I get the info about Instagram down”. 

Another said, “Instagram had me signing out and checking my wifi lmao whole time the app just down … AGAIN”. 

Update: Instagram is now back online after suffering an hour of outage. The problem appears to have been fixed.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 08:53 IST
