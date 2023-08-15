Instagram expands tests for exciting new feature that allows users to add lyrics to Reels

Instagram developers have been pretty busy lately. Amid working on a huge list of functionalities for its new Threads app, it is also bringing new features for Instagram. On August 11, it announced a new feature that will let users tag a group of people in a story with a single mention, once they create the mention. This feature was added as many found it annoying to manually tag individuals in group photos. Now, to help the creators on the platform, Instagram is expanding the testing of a new experimental feature that will allow users to add song lyrics to Reels automatically, similar to how it works in Stories.

Just a few hours ago, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted in his Instagram broadcast, “Another music-related feature we're testing: we previously mentioned we're testing the ability to add lyrics to your Reels - just like you can in Stories. We're now bringing that test to more countries, and are excited to see how people get creative with music on Reels. If you start seeing this feature, let us know what you think”.

New Instagram feature will let users add lyrics to Reels

The feature will automatically pick lyrics from any songs or audio added to a Reel and will display the lyrics on the screen. Just like how it works with Stories, users will have access to editing tools to control how it appears including the size and the font of the text, colors, style of appearance, and more.

Right now, the feature is in a test phase and is not available to the general public. However, with it being expanded to more countries, a larger user base will be able to access it. It is not clear the countries that will get this feature now, but it is expected that the global rollout will take place soon.

Reels was added to Instagram in 2020, and in the last three years, the social media platform has massively expanded this feature to add creative tools, editing capabilities, and the option to let users collaborate. A month ago, Instagram even took the plunge and announced that users will be able to download Reels.

Reels has become a really popular offering by Instagram. Due to its popularity, even Facebook integrated it into its own video deck. The feature was initially added to rival TikTok and win some of its users after it introduced the short video format to the world.