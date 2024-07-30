Instagram now allows users to create customized AI characters via Meta AI Studio: All details here

Meta Platforms has revealed that it will roll out a new tool called AI Studio which will enable users to develop, design and share customized AI chatbots. Here's everything you need to know about Meta's new AI tool.

Meta AI Studio to enable creators interact using AI characters

Along with enabling users in creating their own personalized AI characters, as per Meta, the AI Studio will also enable Instagram creators to develop AI characters as their extended avatar for the purpose of responding to regular questions asked through direct messages and stories. Users will also be able to share their customized AI characters on various social media platforms owned by Meta.

AI Studio: A creation of Meta Llama 3.1

The upcoming feature is reportedly developed using Meta's Llama 3.1, the company's largest variant offering largely free artificial intelligence models. Launched last week, Meta's Llama 3.1 can be accessed in various languages with high performance standards known for giving a tough fight to paid models launched by competitors like OpenAI.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Tech giants in the AI race

According to an exclusive report by Reuters published in July, ChatGPT developer OpenAI is currently working on an undisclosed project with a secret name “Strawberry.” The information about this new project has been concealed even from those working in OpenAI. The startup is reportedly on a move to display that its developed models have the competence required for providing advanced reasoning abilities.

Tech giants such as Google, Meta and OpenAI are racing against each other to stay top on the artificial intelligence game. These companies are working towards creating and discovering the highest potential possibilities of AI. There is no wonder that users will soon be getting to experience more advanced features of artificial intelligence on their fingertips without even paying a dime in the near future.