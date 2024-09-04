 Apple September event: iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max to get this much-need upgrade | Mobile News

Apple September event: iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max to get this much-need upgrade

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get bigger batteries and fast charging capabilities. Know what’s coming ahead of the Apple September event.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 04 2024, 09:02 IST
Apple September event: iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max to get this much-need upgrade
Apple September event in just a few days, check this big iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max upgrade. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 launch is now just a few days away as the Apple September event will be live-streamed this coming Monday at 10:30 PM IST. As we await the new generation iPhone series, several leaks about the iPhone 16 Pro models have been circulating online. However, we came across one most prominent leak that may solve Apple's biggest problem. Yes, we are talking about the battery life and charging speed as iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will likely get this major upgrade. 

Also read: Apple September event: iPhone 16 series launch and new watches expected, but these devices may have to wait

iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max battery upgrades

Apple is rumoured to bring a long-lasting battery and faster charging speed to the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. This new upgrade is expected to reduce the recharge times, making the smartphone feel more premium. Over the years we have seen Apple and Samsung flagship smartphone users often complain about slow charging speed. However, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple is rumoured to introduce 40W charging along with 20W wireless charging. If the rumour is true, then this would mark a significant 48.1% increase in charging speed, eventually improving the user experience. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel image leaked ahead of launch

Apart from the charging speed, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely get bigger battery sizes of 3577mAh and 4676mAh which may result in lasting battery life in comparison to predecessors. Therefore, the upcoming iPhone Pro model will be better in terms of battery life and charging in comparison to any other older generation iPhone, making it one of the significant reasons for iPhone users to upgrade to the new generation.

Also read: iPhone 16 price in India: Here's how much new Apple iPhone may cost at launch

iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max upgrades (expected)

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get bigger screen sizes of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively. Both the Pro models will likely be powered by the A18 Pro chipset with upgraded cores and Neural Engines for effective performance and AI-related tasks. The new iPhone may also get upgraded camera systems with new ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, making them superior to predecessors. 

To confirm what's coming, we must wait for the official announcement on September 9, 2024.

 

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 09:02 IST
Apple September event: iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max to get this much-need upgrade
