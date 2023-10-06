Icon
Home Tech News Instagram starts testing new feature for Stories; users can target multiple lists

Instagram starts testing new feature for Stories; users can target multiple lists

Instagram has begun testing a new feature for its Stories and users may soon get an option to share them with multiple audience lists instead of just Close Friends.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 06 2023, 16:23 IST
Icon
Instagram Stories
Instagram Stories is getting an exciting new feature. Users will soon be able to share stories in smaller customizable audience lists. (Instagram)
Instagram Stories
Instagram Stories is getting an exciting new feature. Users will soon be able to share stories in smaller customizable audience lists. (Instagram)

Instagram is getting another new feature. The platform is testing a feature for Stories which are the vertical, full-screen photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. With this new feature, users will be able to share posts with customizable smaller audience lists outside of Close Friends. This new feature is currently in testing mode, meaning it has not been rolled out anywhere, but the announcement means that deployment should not take too long.

The announcement came from Instagram head Adam Mosseri who said in his Instagram Broadcast, “Today, we started testing the ability to share your stories to multiple audience lists. This allows you to share stories to smaller groups and gives you more control over who can see your stories. As someone who uses Close Friends often, I'm pretty excited about being able to create additional lists for the people in my life”.

Instagram Stories to get a new feature

For the longest time, Instagram users have requested a feature to be able to share stories with smaller friend circles and interest groups. While Instagram has added options for users to block a particular post from certain friends or to share it in the Close Friends circle, so far there was no way for users to set up different lists for different posts.

This can often be frustrating if you have multiple friend circles from different parts of your life on Instagram and you do not want to share posts meant for one group with another. For example, if you have a group of friends with whom you share your cooking hobby and want to share posts meant for them, there is no way to do it unless you add them in Close Friends and remove everyone else.

However, with this feature, this will no longer be the issue as Instagram will soon allow users to add as many lists as they want and they can quickly pick one while sharing stories. Right now, there is no set date for when the feature will be rolled out, but it is expected to arrive by the next month.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 16:23 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon