Icon
Home Tech News Instagram testing feature that lets you turn photos into custom stickers

Instagram testing feature that lets you turn photos into custom stickers

Love putting stickers on your Instagram stories and reels? You will soon be able to create custom stickers from your photos! Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 11:14 IST
Icon
Instagram users can share stories on Close Friends list; check steps here
Instagram
1/5 If you are an Instagram user and are not comfortable in sharing your images, videos, among others with all via Instagram stories then you can create a Close Friends list and share your story with only the people on that list. It can also be known that with stories, you can share photos and videos that disappear from your profile, feed and messages after 24 hours, unless you add them to your profile as story highlights. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 It can be noted that people on your Close Friends list will know they are on it, but they can't see who else is on the list. Only you can see your close friends list, and no one can request to be added. (AP)
Instagram
3/5 If someone has added you to their list, you will see a green badge when you're viewing their stories and a green ring around their profile photo. So, here are the steps you need to follow to create your close friends list: (Pexels)
Instagram
4/5 Instagram: How to create Close Friends list- Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile. Then click at the top right, then tap Close Friends. Scroll down to Suggestions (Android) or Suggested (iPhone). Tap Add next to the people who you want to add to your Close Friends list. You can also tap Search to search for a friend. (Pixabay)
Instagram
5/5 Instagram: How to share a story with your close friends list- Tap at the top or swipe right anywhere in feed, then scroll to Story at the bottom. Then click at the bottom of the screen to take a photo, or tap and hold to record a video. To choose a photo from your phone's library or gallery, swipe up anywhere on the screen. When you are ready to share, tap Close Friends in the bottom left. (REUTERS)
Instagram
icon View all Images
Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the custom sticker feature on his broadcast channel. (Unsplash)

If you love sending stickers on Instagram DMs and putting them in your reels, then there's great news for you. Instagram has been testing the feature that lets you create custom stickers from your photos! The Meta-owned platform has been testing a lot of features lately, with an option to create lists for stories, and giving users more control over their data and privacy. It has also recently added a feature that lets users add music to photo carousels, not just single photos. These features promise to enhance the user experience, and it could get more intuitive with the new custom stickers. Know all about it.

Custom stickers on Instagram

In his broadcast channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the news about the new feature that lets users create custom stickers from photos. Users will be able to create custom stickers from the photos in the camera roll and even from eligible photos on Instagram. The feature is currently being tested and a public rollout isn't expected anytime soon.

“We're testing a way for you to turn photos into custom stickers to use in reels and stories. You can create stickers from your own photos in your camera roll, or from eligible images you see on Instagram. Excited to see people get creative with this, lmk what you think!”, Mosseri wrote.

This feature works similarly to the one on iPhones where users can tap and hold any part of a picture in the Photos app and send it as stickers on Messages, WhatsApp, and more.

How it works

In the short video shared in the broadcast, a new ‘Create' tool is visible in the add-ons section. Tapping on it opens up your camera roll and shows the recently added photos on your device. You can tap on an image and Instagram will automatically detect a cutout, although you can also manually make a selection. The sticker can then be placed anywhere on a reel or an image.

Custom polls in comments

According to an Engadget report, Instagram has also recently rolled out a feature that lets certain users create custom polls in comments, helping content creators engage with their audience. It can be applied to both feed posts as well as reels. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the feature will be “rolling out to everyone soon”.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 11:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon