Instagram testing feature that lets you turn photos into custom stickers

If you love sending stickers on Instagram DMs and putting them in your reels, then there's great news for you. Instagram has been testing the feature that lets you create custom stickers from your photos! The Meta-owned platform has been testing a lot of features lately, with an option to create lists for stories, and giving users more control over their data and privacy. It has also recently added a feature that lets users add music to photo carousels, not just single photos. These features promise to enhance the user experience, and it could get more intuitive with the new custom stickers. Know all about it.

Custom stickers on Instagram

In his broadcast channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the news about the new feature that lets users create custom stickers from photos. Users will be able to create custom stickers from the photos in the camera roll and even from eligible photos on Instagram. The feature is currently being tested and a public rollout isn't expected anytime soon.

“We're testing a way for you to turn photos into custom stickers to use in reels and stories. You can create stickers from your own photos in your camera roll, or from eligible images you see on Instagram. Excited to see people get creative with this, lmk what you think!”, Mosseri wrote.

This feature works similarly to the one on iPhones where users can tap and hold any part of a picture in the Photos app and send it as stickers on Messages, WhatsApp, and more.

How it works

In the short video shared in the broadcast, a new ‘Create' tool is visible in the add-ons section. Tapping on it opens up your camera roll and shows the recently added photos on your device. You can tap on an image and Instagram will automatically detect a cutout, although you can also manually make a selection. The sticker can then be placed anywhere on a reel or an image.

Custom polls in comments

According to an Engadget report, Instagram has also recently rolled out a feature that lets certain users create custom polls in comments, helping content creators engage with their audience. It can be applied to both feed posts as well as reels. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the feature will be “rolling out to everyone soon”.