Home Tech News Instagram testing new feature to turn off read receipts in DMs

Instagram is testing a new feature that allows users to turn off read receipts in DMs, a long-requested feature by users. Know all about this upcoming feature.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 16:23 IST
Instagram could soon let you turn off read receipts. (Meta)

In an effort to boost user engagement, Instagram has been testing a ton of new features lately. Recently, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the news that Instagram was testing a feature that lets users create custom stickers from photos. Moreover, it has also been experimenting with another feature where it will offer a verified-only feed to give more visibility to businesses and creators. Additionally, it also tested a feature that lets followers of a user add photos and videos to a carousel. Now, Instagram has started experimenting with yet another feature, one which has been long requested by users.

New Instagram feature

In his  IG Updates broadcast channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the news that the platform is testing a new feature that lets users turn read receipts off in DMs. This feature has been long-requested by Instagram users, as it did not have the option to turn read receipts off. Although users can turn their Activity Status off on Instagram, there was no such option when it came to DMs. Meanwhile, WhatsApp, another Meta app, has had this feature for a long time.

Mosseri wrote, “You asked, we listened. We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receptions off in your DMs. Soon, people will be able to choose when to let others see when they've read their messages.”

According to reports, Instagram has also been working to bring end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs, but the feature will first arrive for Messenger. It plans to implement it by default on Messenger before the end of the year. Therefore, the end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs could arrive sometime later.

Other tested features

Instagram is testing a new feature that will let the followers of a user add photos and videos to a carousel. From the post, it appears that the followers won't get to add to a post by default. It would first have to be approved by the user, once a request to submit a picture or video has been sent.

A new feature is also visible as a toggle button under the “Following” and “Favorites” feed. This third option is called Meta Verified and it will change your feed to accounts that have the verification badge from Meta for paying the monthly subscription fee.

Do note that these features are currently being tested and there is no confirmation of their availability in the final version of the Instagram app.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 16:23 IST
