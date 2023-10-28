Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post

Instagram has been focusing on collaborative features recently. The first such feature was Remix on Reels, where users could react to a Reel and add to it by just clicking a button, similar to what TikTok offers. Later, the company added Collab Posts where a single post can have a co-author where the post is visible on both users' accounts. Now, taking things further, Instagram is testing a new feature that will let the followers of a user add photos and videos to a carousel.

The feature was revealed by Adam Mosseri on both Instagram Broadcast and Threads, where he said, “New test on Instagram. We just started testing a new way to invite friends to join in on your feed posts. Before posting a carousel, you can turn on the ability for your followers to submit photos and/or videos, which you can approve to add to the post. Excited about all the creative possibilities this opens up. Let us know if you think you'd try this out”.

From the post, it appears that the followers won't get to add to a post by default. It would first have to be approved by the user, once a request to submit a picture or video has been sent. In the image shared by Mosseri, an ‘Add to Post' button can be seen, which confirms that this will be the case.

Does this mean carousels will be increased from their current size of 10 posts maximum? We are not sure yet. But given the fact that a post can now have multiple collaborators, it makes sense to increase the place to play around with. Additionally, it will also be interesting to see whether each post separately shows who has added it to the carousel to others, or if their names are added to the post like the Collab posts.

With Mosseri revealing that the aim of Threads is to make it the “de facto platform for public conversations online”, it seems the playbook of Instagram is to encourage interaction with followers and friends through various social collaborative projects.

