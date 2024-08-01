iPhone likely to fetch over Rs. 67 lakh at auction, Apple computer may get Rs. 2.5 crore: Here’s what makes them special

iPhone is undoubtedly one of the most popular smartphones across the globe. When Apple founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first ever iPhone back in 2007, he revolutionised the smartphone industry as we know it. Bringing several firsts in a device like that, the first-ever iPhone was way ahead of its time. The original iPhone was launched in two storage variants - 4GB and 8GB. The 8GB iPhone turned out to be way more popular, so Apple decided to discontinue the 4GB model after a few months to launch a new one with 16GB capacity. One such rare iPhone 4GB is now up for auction.

iPhone 4GB expected to sell for more than Rs. 67 lakh

As mentioned earlier, iPhone 4GB model was discontinued a few months after the launch, making it a rare find. In addition to that, finding one that is still in the box in the original condition, is a special treat. One such factory sealed iPhone 4G model was auctioned by LCG Auction at a record breaking price of $190,372.80. RR Auction expects the latest 4GB iPhone model in the market to fetch over $80,000 (around Rs. 67 lakh).

Rare Apple computer also up for auction

In addition to the iPhone, there are several other items in the Steve Jobs Auction including Apple founder's bomber jacket, original polaroids and a functional Apple-1 computer. Expected to sell for over $300,000 (Rs. 2.5 crore), the Apple-1 Computer is sourced from former Apple employee Dana Redington. The device was gifted to Redington by Jobs and Wozniak. It was a part of a "trade-in" pile that was in Steve Jobs' office. Bids for the rare working Apple-1 computer are already close to $100,000.

