ISRO sets sights on Shukrayaan-1 mission after Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 success

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on the move again! After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon and the launching of India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, ISRO is now setting its sights on Venus, Earth's neighboring planet. ISRO Chairman S Somanath shared this exciting news, revealing that the Venus mission is making steady progress. ISRO is gearing up for its next big adventure, informally known as Shukrayaan-1 mission.

Why Venus?

Venus is a fascinating place. It has a thick atmosphere, about 100 times denser than Earth's, and it's packed with acids. Earth could even turn into something likeVenus in the distant future if things change dramatically. So, studying Venus helps us understand more about our own planet's history and potential future.

What is 'Shukrayaan-1'?

The name 'Shukrayaan-1' comes from two Sanskrit words: 'Shukra,' which means Venus, and 'Yaana,' which means craft or vehicle. The idea for Shukrayaan-1 came light in 2012 when ISRO invited research institutes to propose payloads for the mission.

The main goal of this mission is to explore Venus thoroughly. Venus is often called "Earth's twin" because it's similar in size, but it's a very different place. Shukrayaan-1 aims to study both the surface and atmosphere of Venus and learn about its geology.

Could There Be Life on Venus?

NASA has its doubts about life on Venus right now. But some scientists have not ruled out the possibility of tiny microbes existing high up in Venus's atmosphere, where the pressure is more like what we have here on Earth's surface.

What's Next for Shukrayaan-1?

Shukrayaan-1 is steadily progressing, but ISRO hasn't spilled all the beans yet. They haven't told us when the launch will happen or other important details.

Past Venus Missions

This is not the first time we've sent missions to Venus. The European Space Agency's Venus Express and Japan's Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter explored Venus in the past. NASA's Parker Solar Probe also paid Venus a visit and captured some stunning images of its surface.

So, stay tuned for more updates on Shukrayaan-1 as ISRO continues its journey to explore the mysteries of Venus.

