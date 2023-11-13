Icon
Home Tech News ISRO's next frontier: India aims for Venus and Mars missions within five years

ISRO's next frontier: India aims for Venus and Mars missions within five years

India's space exploration ambitions continue to rise as ISRO plans missions to Venus and Mars within five years. Dr. Sankaran discusses challenges, advancements, and the nation's evolving space capabilities. Read on to know more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 17:48 IST
Icon
ISRO
ISRO Director Dr. M Sankaran reveals plans for India’s Mars and Venus missions within five years. (ISRO/Twitter)
ISRO
ISRO Director Dr. M Sankaran reveals plans for India’s Mars and Venus missions within five years. (ISRO/Twitter)

India's space exploration journey continues to soar to new heights, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) eyeing missions to Venus and Mars in the next five years, according to Dr. M Sankaran, Director of the UR Rao Satellite Center in Bengaluru. Having successfully achieved a soft landing on the Moon and embarked on a mission to study the Sun, ISRO is now gearing up to conquer the new frontiers in space.

Dr. Sankaran, the head of the satellite unit instrumental in placing numerous Indian satellites in orbit, shared insights into the challenges and progress in an interview with NDTV.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Mars' Mysteries

While acknowledging obstacles, such as spacecraft overheating during Mars atmosphere entry and logistical hurdles in launching heavier payloads, Dr. Sankaran affirmed that internal discussions on mission concepts were already underway. He shed light on past concerns stemming from Chandrayaan-2's unsuccessful Moon landing but emphasised newfound confidence in sensor technology.

LVM3's Enhancements

Addressing the need for increased payload capacity, Dr. Sankaran disclosed that enhancements to the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) were in progress, expecting a 20-30% capacity boost within the next two years. This development not only paves the way for India's Mars and Venus missions but also enhances ISRO's capacity for commercial satellite launches, a crucial revenue source.

Dr. Sankaran expressed optimism, stating, "I think we have now a possibility... with that as a target, we should be able to come up with a plan for a Mars lander mission. We have the outline... now we need to move forward."

The proposed Mars mission will mark India's second foray into Martian exploration, following the success of Mangalyaan in 2013. Meanwhile, the mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan, is set to be India's inaugural venture to the planet.

Providing further assurance, Dr. Sankaran revealed that internal reviews for the Venus mission were already underway. He highlighted the cyclical opportunities for Mars and Venus missions, explaining that launch timing depends on the relative positions of Earth and the Sun.

ISRO's chief, S Somanath, previously confirmed the configuration of the Venus mission in September, revealing ongoing payload development. Additionally, ISRO plans to conduct studies analysing the space climate, showcasing India's commitment to advancing scientific exploration beyond our planet.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 17:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon