 IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar talks AI, deepfakes and India's digital growth at DNPA event | Tech News
Home Tech News IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar talks AI, deepfakes and India's digital growth at DNPA event

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar talks AI, deepfakes and India's digital growth at DNPA event

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar discussed India's digital transformation and its role in addressing deepfakes and fake news at the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 16:16 IST
IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
AI will transform the way we live, said IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024. (YouTube (Storyboard18))
IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar
AI will transform the way we live, said IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024. (YouTube (Storyboard18))

At the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 held in New Delhi on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar talked about India's digital transformation in the last 10 years, as well as the country being the pioneer in addressing deepfakes and fake news, issues which later attained global attention. Chandrasekhar also highlighted the need for governance in this era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar at DNPA Concalve 2024

Deepfakes have increasingly become a major concern, with people falling victim to photos and videos that are edited or manipulated to make anyone say or do anything that they did not do in real life. Last month, Taylor Swift's deepfake photos went viral on X, further raising concern. Talking about India's proficiency in addressing these technological challenges, Chandrasekhar said, “India addressed fake news and deepfakes before they gained global attention”.

So, should citizens be afraid of this technology? The IT Minister suggested otherwise, stating that “AI will transform the way we live.”

The minister also talked about the ongoing legal battle between the New York Times and OpenAI regarding copyright issues. Chandrasekhar said that the outcome of this legal battle will “define the use of AI in content creation”.

Chandrasekhar was also asked about India's digital transformation in the last 10 years at the Conclave. “Indian tech and innovation system is a rocket which is in orbit and it is now an unstoppable force in the world,” the minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi “intends to protect, nurture and continue to catalyse” as the country becomes a partner in future technology.

What is the DNPA Conclave?

It is a conclave organization by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a leading industry organization representing India's top 18 news publishers from the domains of print and electronic media. It includes Hindustan Times, Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayalam Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India, NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu, India TV, and Network 18.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 15:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets