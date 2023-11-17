Icon
Home Tech News James Webb Space Telescope reveals amazing cosmic water delivery system

James Webb Space Telescope reveals amazing cosmic water delivery system

James Webb Space Telescope unveils a cosmic surprise - ice-covered pebbles ferrying water to young planets, challenging traditional beliefs about Earth's water source.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 17 2023, 22:26 IST
Icon
James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope reveals a cosmic water delivery system that may well have brought the same to earth too. (AP)
James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope reveals a cosmic water delivery system that may well have brought the same to earth too. (AP)

In a cosmic twist, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has unveiled a celestial supply chain involving ice-covered pebbles shuttling water to newly forming planets around young stars. This groundbreaking discovery challenges traditional beliefs about the origin of Earth's water and sheds light on the interconnectedness of solar system regions from its far regions to its very centre.

The JWST's unparalleled vision penetrated the dust and gas surrounding four young stars, exposing protoplanetary disks- dense gas formations encircling nascent stars. Remarkably, the telescope identified an excess of water vapor in the inner regions of two disks, hinting at the presence of icy pebbles ferrying water to developing planets closer to their host stars, according to a Weather.com report.

The observed disparity in water vapor levels among the disks suggests that hydrodynamical forces play a role, trapping icy pebbles in outer rings for some systems. This revelation challenges the notion that inner and outer solar system regions are isolated from each other, reinforcing the plausibility of the ice-covered pebble theory regarding Earth's water origin.

Earth's Water Source

For years, the prevalent belief was that Earth's water arrived via icy comets and asteroids after its formation. However, discrepancies in its makeup and insufficient water quantities in the solar system raised questions. The JWST's findings align with an alternative hypothesis—that water-laden pebbles migrated from the outer solar system, providing a consistent explanation for Earth's water isotopes.

This breakthrough not only promises a conclusive answer to Earth's water source but also holds implications for the search for extraterrestrial life. The discovery suggests that water delivery to planets via this mechanism might be more common than previously thought, increasing the prospects of finding life on distant worlds.

Scientists express confidence that the JWST's recent revelations will contribute significantly to unraveling the mysteries of Earth's water origins, providing a clearer understanding of our cosmic neighborhood.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 22:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Roblox
Roblox launches in-experience subscriptions, developers to benefit from new revenue streams
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon