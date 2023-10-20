Icon
Home Tech News James Webb Space Telescope snaps awesome, never-seen-before, Jupiter features

James Webb Space Telescope snaps awesome, never-seen-before, Jupiter features

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured sharp images of Jupiter’s atmosphere, which has unveiled its jet stream and rotation speed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 17:28 IST
Icon
NASA's Juno mission
In a recent discovery made by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a never-before-seen feature in Jupiter's atmosphere was captured. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)
NASA's Juno mission
In a recent discovery made by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a never-before-seen feature in Jupiter's atmosphere was captured. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has yet again made an amazing discovery and this time it is about the biggest planet in the solar system Jupiter. The Webb Telescope has looked back into time by billions of years and cracked various mysteries about space and galaxies and now, its extraordinary vision has captured mesmerizing images of Jupiter's atmosphere. The images reveal various never-seen-before facts which have surprised scientists. Know what the images unfold about Jupiter.

Features of Jupiter's atmosphere by James Webb Telescope

According to a NASA report, the James Webb Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery by capturing images of a high-speed jet stream over 4800 kilometres wide at Jupiter's equator which could give scientists new insights into Jupiter's climate and dynamics. Ricardo Hueso of the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain, said, “This is something that totally surprised us, What we have always seen as blurred hazes in Jupiter's atmosphere now appear as crisp features that we can track along with the planet's fast rotation.”

As per reports, the July 2022 images captured by James Webb Telescope's NIRCam instruments were used to study Jupiter's atmosphere. They took images of Jupiter every 10 hours for one Jupiter day, in four different filters, each capable of detecting small changes in features at different altitudes. Additionally, the James Webb Telescope was also able to tap into higher-altitude layers of the atmosphere which is 25-50 kilometres above Jupiter's cloud tops.

The speed of Jupiter's jet stream was measured at about 515 kilometres per hour which NASA says is faster than the Category 5 hurricane on Earth and Webb's sharp images and ability to see in infrared light, combined with Hubble's data, allowed scientists to detect and track this jet stream for the first time.

James Webb Space telescope

The James Webb Space Space Telescope (JWST) is the most powerful and largest space telescope ever built. It is one of NASA's Great Observatories, a collection of massive space instruments that includes the Hubble Space Telescope. Its primary function is to catch and focus light, allowing us to see farther back in time than ever before. The JWST revolves around a point in space known as the L2 Lagrange point. This is 1.5 million kilometres distant from us.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 17:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon