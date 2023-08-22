Home Tech News Japan's JAXA to launch its SLIM 'Moon Sniper' lander on August 26

Japan's JAXA to launch its SLIM 'Moon Sniper' lander on August 26

Japan’s JAXA is set to launch its lunar mission on August 26. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) will be landing on the moon’s surface.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2023, 12:15 IST
Moon
Japan’s JAXA plans a small-scale lunar mission. Check details here. (NASA)
Moon
Japan’s JAXA plans a small-scale lunar mission. Check details here. (NASA)

We have entered the year of great space exploration as various countries are in competition to reach the moon's surface. It is surprising to see the number of missions that are being planned and executed in 2023. First, we saw the launch of India's third moon mission, Chardrayaan-3, which is ready to land there tomorrow, August 23. Then came Russia's moon mission, which was conducted after 45 years of delay, but sadly the spacecraft crashed. Now, Japan's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is preparing to launch its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), which is also called 'Moon Sniper', on August 26.

There are more! Various other moon exploration missions have been planned for the upcoming months of this year. Let's first know what Japan's moon mission is all about.

About Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM)

The launch of SLIM is scheduled as a shared payload with the XRISM mission, using an H2A booster from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center. The scheduled launch is set for August 26 at 7 AM IST. According to a JAXA report, SLIM aims to land on the difficult moon region with limited resources, small size and lower weight. The lander is designed in a unique way with different landing methods. The mission aims to understand the different landing possibilities on the moon's surface.

The SLIM, during launch, will be 590 KG in weight and it will reduce to 210 kg at touchdown on the moon's surface. This mission aims to reduce time and resources for future space exploration and it will increase the understanding of the solar system.

The lander will identify a safe location for the landing. JAXA's aim is for it to touch down near its intended target, with a precision of around 100 meters. This mission will be the first lunar mission for JAXA.

The spacecraft consists of a landing radar for navigation or any obstacle detection. It also includes amultiband camera and laser retroreflector array which will conduct specific tasks for safe landing.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 12:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets