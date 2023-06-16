JEE Advanced 2023 result: Here’s when and how to check online after announcement

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to announce the JEE Advanced 2023 result on June 18, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) can access their results online by visiting the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, the JEE Advanced examination witnessed an impressive attendance rate of 95%. A total of 180,226 individuals registered for the test. The JEE Advanced result is determined by considering the scores obtained in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates will be assigned ranks based on their JEE Advanced scores, which are evaluated out of a total of 360 marks.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the JEE Advanced 2023 Result:

1. Go to the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the "JEE Advanced 2023 Result" link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Verify your result and download the page.

5. It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination was held on June 4, 2023, in two shifts. Paper 1 took place from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The response sheet was made available on the website on June 9, 2023. Following that, the answer key was released on June 11, 2023, and candidates had until June 12, 2023, to raise objections, if any.

In addition to the results, the final answer key will also be published by the Institute. For more information and related updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced.